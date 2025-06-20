Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually launched India's 71st Vande Bharat train from Siwan on Friday. This new service, which had its inaugural run from Patliputra station, is expected to cut travel time between Patliputra and Gorakhpur by at least two hours, making journeys more convenient for commuters

The seventy-first Vande Bharat train in the country was virtually flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Siwan on Friday.

The newly inaugurated Vande Bharat will reduce travel time between Patliputra and Gorakhpur by at least two hours, offering a convenient journey to commuters, the Railway Ministry stated.

The train's inaugural run began around 1 pm on Friday from Patliputra station in Patna amidst cheers and celebrations.

Meanwhile, the Railway Ministry has not announced a date for its commercial run, but according to a recent notification, it will begin from Gorakhpur at 5:40 am and arrive in Patliputra by 12:45 pm. On its return journey, it will start from Patliputra at 3:30 pm on the same day to reach Gorakhpur by 10:30 pm.

"This train is a gift from Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the people of Bihar as it will not only save travel time by two hours compared to other available means of transport but will also offer world-class amenities to commuters," Sanjiv Chaurasia, local BJP MLA, said.

"The Vande Bharat train is the country's pride as it has LED display panels to inform commuters about the train's speed, current and upcoming stations, etc.; bio-vacuum toilets, an advanced safety system called Kavach, and quick acceleration and deceleration for fast travel," he further said.

According to the Railway Ministry, the train will run six days a week except Saturdays and will cover stations in both Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, reported PTI. Some of the stations that would be covered include Hajipur, Muzaffarpur, Bapudham Motihari, Sagauli, Bettiah, Narkatiaganj, and Bagaha, among others.

"Including Patliputra-Gorakhpur Vande Bharat, there are a total of twenty-eight such trains operational in Bihar as well as Uttar Pradesh," Dilip Kumar, Executive Director, Information & Publicity, Railway Board, said. "After the first Vande Bharat, which was flagged off by the Hon'ble Prime Minister on 15th February 2019, this Patliputra-Gorakhpur one is the seventy-first. Today, Vande Bharat trains cover twenty-four states/Union Territories and 330 districts," he said.

According to PTI, before this train, Prime Minister Modi recently flagged off two Vande Bharat trains between Katra and Srinagar.

Meanwhile, officials said Vande Bharat trains can run up to 160 kmph, but due to a speed restriction of 130 kmph across all rail networks, the country is yet to get its full speed benefits.

"Similar is the case with the Kavach system, which can stop the train automatically if the loco pilot fails to apply the brake. Since other Kavach components such as station Kavach and trackside equipment, etc., are not in place, we are yet to leverage its crucial feature," a railway official said.

"Since Kavach installation is going on at a rapid speed in the country, we are hoping that passengers start getting advantages of these safety devices very soon," he added.

(With inputs from PTI)