Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File Pic.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a roadshow in Odisha's Bhubaneswar, where he has inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for multiple development projects.

The Prime Minister also attended a state-level function at Janta Maidan in Bhubaneswar to commemorate the completion of one year of the Odisha government.

PM Modi also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for multiple development projects worth over eighteen thousand six hundred crore rupees in Bhubaneswar, reported ANI.

These projects will cover critical sectors, including drinking water, irrigation, agricultural infrastructure, health infrastructure, rural roads and bridges, sections of national highways, and a new railway line.

In the meantime, Prime Minister Modi also released the Odisha Vision Document, which is anchored around the landmark years of 2036 (when Odisha completes 100 years as India's first linguistic state) and 2047 (when India celebrates 100 years of independence). Moreover, Odisha has set an ambitious target to become a 500 billion dollar economy by 2036 and 1.5 trillion dollars by 2047.

Launching a scathing attack on the opposition parties in Bihar for the slow progress of the state during their tenure, Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier in the day said that the opposition Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) are anti-Bihar and anti-investment, reported PTI.

While addressing a public event in Bihar's Siwan, Prime Minister Modi said that the Congress and RJD supported 'Gundaraj' (rule of hooligans) and corruption. "RJD and Congress are against Bihar and investments. They can never make a place in the heart of Biharis," the Prime Minister said.

However, intensifying his criticism of the INDIA bloc allies, Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the RJD and Congress of undermining the self-respect of the people of Bihar. "My Bihari brothers and sisters show their mettle by working even in the most difficult situations. They never compromise with their self-respect.

But the people with the 'Panja' (Congress symbol) and the 'lantern' (JDU symbol) together have greatly hurt Bihar's self-respect."

According to PTI, he also pointed out that the only Mantra of the RJD and Congress is the prosperity of their families.

The move came as the Prime Minister flagged off a state-of-the-art locomotive built at the Marhowrah Plant, for export to the Republic of Guinea, under the 'Make in India' initiative.

Meanwhile, the plant became the first to manufacture an export locomotive. These are equipped with high-horsepower engines, advanced AC propulsion systems, microprocessor-based control systems, and ergonomic cab designs, incorporating technologies like regenerative braking.

Prime Minister Modi also flagged off the Vande Bharat Express between Patliputra and Gorakhpur via Muzaffarpur and Bettiah.

Additionally, Prime Minister Modi was felicitated at a public meeting in Siwan, where he laid the foundation stone and inaugurated multiple development projects, including in the water, rail, and power sectors. To boost railway infrastructure in the region, the Prime Minister inaugurated the new Vaishali-Deoria railway line project, worth over four hundred crore rupees, and flagged off a new train service on this route.

(With inputs from PTI)