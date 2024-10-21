Santosh Bangar, who is a part of the ruling Ekanth Shinde-led Shiv Sena, represents the Kalamnuri assembly seat in Maharashtra's Hingoli district

Police have registered a non-cognisable case against Shiv Sena MLA Santosh Bangar after he was allegedly heard in a video saying outstation electors would get online payment if they travelled to his constituency in Maharashtra to vote, PTI reported.

The case has been registered in Hingoli district, an official said on Monday.

Bangar, who is a part of the ruling Ekanth Shinde-led Shiv Sena, represents the Kalamnuri assembly seat in Maharashtra's Hingoli district.

A video of his speech has gone viral in which he said, "the list of those (voters) who are out of station should be submitted to us in the next 2-3 days. Ask them to hire vehicles and they should get what they want. Everything will be made available to them including 'PhonePe' (online payment app). Tell them that they are coming for us. The voters staying outside should come to our village."

Some regional news channels have shared the video

Following the video surfaced online, the Election Commission sought explanation from Bangar, which he submitted, PTI reported.

On Sunday, a non-cognisable case was registered by the Kalamnuri police against Bangar under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 170 (1) (1) (whoever gives a gratification to any person with the object of inducing him or any other person to exercise any electoral right or of rewarding any such person for having exercised any such right) and 173 (bribery), an official said to PTI.

Santosh Bangar was elected as an MLA of the undivided Shiv Sena in 2019

After the party's separation, he went with CM Shinde.

The elections to the 288- assembly seats in Maharashtra will be in a single phase on November 20, with the results to be declared on November 23.

In the 2019 assembly elections, the BJP won 105 seats, while Shiv Sena secured 56, and Congress won 44 seats. In 2014, the BJP won 122 seats, Shiv Sena secured 63, and Congress won 42 seats.

A group of MLAs, led by Shinde, rebelled against the Shiv Sena party leadership and formed a coalition with the BJP to establish a government in June 2022.

This revolt ultimately led to the dissolution of the three-party Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government under Thackeray's leadership, with Shinde subsequently assuming the role of Chief Minister.

(With inputs from PTI)