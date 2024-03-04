Portion of roof collapses at Delhi's Ambience Mall

There were no casualties as the incident took place past midnight when the mall was closed

A big chunk of the concrete roof collapsed at southwest Delhi's Ambience Mall in the early hours of Monday. There were no casualties as the incident took place past midnight when the mall was closed.

Police said the roof partially collapsed in the mall's central hall around 12.45 am and there was debris scattered all around the section. No one was injured in the incident, and added that an investigation was underway, reported PTI

The incident comes a day after two men lost their lives at a shopping mall in Noida Extension where an iron grille fell on them from the fifth floor.

On Sunday, the duo were walking towards an escalator on the ground floor of Galaxy Blue Sapphire mall when the iron structures fell on them from the fifth floor, leaving them dead on the spot, Additional DCP (Central Noida) Hridesh Katheriya said, reported PTI.

The local Bisrakh police station was informed by Yatharth Hospital that two people died in Blue Sapphire mall after an iron grill fell on them from the fifth floor. A police team immediately reached the spot, police said. Katheriya said the families of the victims have been contacted and legal action would be initiated in the case once a complaint is received from them.

In another collapse incident on Monday, two children were killed and their mother was injured after a wall collapsed at a construction site in Jharkhand's capital Ranchi. The incident took place around 10 am in Hinoo area.

According to PTI report, The deceased 'a five-year-old boy and a two-and-half-year-old girl' were playing near the site when the wall collapsed all of a sudden, a police officer said. Their mother was also injured in the incident and they were admitted to the nearby hospital.

Ranchi SP (City) Rajkumar Mehta said that compensation would be provided as per the provision. "In such cases, Rs 4 lakh each is provided as compensation," he said. The enraged family members and locals put up a road blockade in the area, demanding a compensation of Rs 25 lakh for each deceased, and Rs 10 lakh for the injured.

