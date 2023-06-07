President Murmu arrives in Serbia on state visit

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday arrived here in the Serbian capital on a state visit and was received by her Serbian counterpart Aleksandar Vucic

President Droupadi Murmu being received by President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vucic upon arrival at the airport, in Belgrade on Wednesday. ANI Photo

The visit is the first by an Indian President to Serbia.

"President Droupadi Murmu was given a warm welcome on arrival in Belgrade. This is the first visit by an Indian President to Serbia. As a special gesture, President @avucic of Serbia received President Murmu at the airport. She was accorded a guard of honour on her arrival," her office tweeted.

She is on the second and final leg of her six-day visit to Suriname and Serbia to bolster India's bilateral engagement with the two countries.

She is in Serbia from June 7 to 9.

"She will be on a state visit to Serbia on the invitation of the Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic," Secretary (West) in the MEA Sanjay Verma said on June 2 in New Delhi.

The President will have a bilateral meeting with President Vucic, and meet Prime Minister Ana Brnabic, and Speaker of the National Assembly Vladimir Orlic. She will also address a business event and interact with the Indian community.

Verma said it will be her first-ever visit to Europe after she became the President.

"This is also the first-ever state visit at the level of head of state between the two countries," he said.

Murmu arrived here after completing her three-day state visit to Suriname - her first since assuming office in July last year.

