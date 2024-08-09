Chopra, 26, fell short of retaining his gold medal, finishing with a best throw of 89.45 meters

Neeraj Chopra. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article President Murmu, PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi congratulate Neeraj Chopra on winning silver at Paris Olympics 2024 x 00:00

Following Neeraj Chopra's silver win at the Paris Olympics 2024 on Thursday, President Droupadi Murmu lauded the Indian javelin thrower, saying that his feat would inspire generations.

Chopra, 26, fell short of retaining his gold medal, finishing with a best throw of 89.45 meters. Despite a strong performance on his second attempt, he struggled with four consecutive foul throws, which prevented him from winning gold. He became the second male athlete from post-independence India to win two Olympic medals in an individual event.

President Murmu congratulated Neeraj Chopra and said that India is proud of him.

"Heartiest congratulations to Neeraj Chopra on winning silver medal in the Paris Olympics and scripting history. He is the first Indian athlete to win a gold and a silver medal in two successive Olympic Games. India is proud of him. His feat will inspire generations to come. India looks forward to Neeraj Chopra bringing home more medals and glory in the future," President Murmu said in a post on X.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded Neeraj Chopra as "excellence personified" after he became the first Indian track-and-field athlete to win two successive Paris Olympics 2024 medals with a silver in men's javelin throw.

In a post on X, the prime minister said, "Neeraj Chopra is excellence personified! Time and again he's shown his brilliance. India is elated that he comes back with yet another Olympic success."

He added, "Congratulations to him on winning the Silver. He will continue to motivate countless upcoming athletes to pursue their dreams and make our nation proud."

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge hailed Neeraj Chopra after he became the first Indian track-and-field athlete to win two successive Olympic medals with a silver in men's javelin throw.

Once a champion, always a champion!



Many Congratulations, @Neeraj_chopra1 on your phenomenal achievement!



Winning the Silver Medal🥈in the Men’s Javelin Throw event at the #Paris2024 #Olympics is a testament to your dedication, hard work, and unwavering passion.



"Once a champion, always a champion! Many Congratulations, @Neeraj_chopra1 on your phenomenal achievement!" Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said in a post on X.

"Winning the Silver Medal in the Men's Javelin Throw event at the Paris 2024 Olympics is a testament to your dedication, hard work, and unwavering passion. You've made India proud once again!" the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha said.

"Your remarkable 89.45m throw has not only earned you a podium finish but also inspired a nation," Kharge said.

"Keep shining and reaching new heights. Cheers to your success!" he added.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi also lauded Chopra for the feat.

"Congratulations on your Silver medal after a spectacular performance throughout the Paris Olympics 2024," Gandhi said on X.

"You've made India immensely proud yet again," he said.

The Congress, in a post in Hindi on X, said every person in the country is proud of this achievement of defending champion Neeraj.

"Neeraj has brought laurels to the country at the world stage with his performance. From the Congress family, best wishes to Neeraj for his future. Jai ho," the party said.

Neeraj, you’re an amazing athlete.



Congratulations on your Silver medal🥈after a spectacular performance throughout #ParisOlympics2024.



Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari hailed Neeraj for clinching the silver medal at the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024. Gadkari added that the Indian javelin thrower's dedication and exceptional skill have brought glory to the nation.

"Congratulations to @Neeraj_chopra1 for clinching the silver medal in Men's Javelin Throw at the Paris Olympics 2024! Your relentless dedication and exceptional skill have once again brought glory to India. May your achievement inspire future generations and continue to shine brightly on the global stage. Here's to many more successes ahead," Nitin Gadkari wrote on X.

Congratulations to @Neeraj_chopra1 for clinching the silver medal🥈 in Men's Javelin Throw at the Paris Olympics 2024! Your relentless dedication and exceptional skill have once again brought glory to India. 🇮🇳



Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju congratulated Neeraj Chopra for sealing a silver medal at the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024.

"The silver medal winning throw from our champion @Neeraj_chopra1 at 89.45 m," Kiren Rijiju wrote on X.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh heaped praise on Javelin Throw athlete Neeraj Chopra following his silver medal in the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024.

"A big congratulations to the exceptional athlete, Neeraj Chopra, for his amazing achievement in the Men's javelin throw at the Paris Olympics 2024 and winning the Silver Medal. He is the epitome of hard work, dedication and consistency. His success has delighted the entire nation," the Defence Minister wrote on X.

Neeraj's first and third attempts were invalidated by red flags, and his final three attempts were also fouls. Despite his strong performance in the qualification round, where he threw 89.34 meters. His 89.45-meter throw was his second-best performance but not enough to retain his gold.

He looked under pressure before taking the run and the Indian javelin thrower crossed the line once again and was given a red flag in his fifth attempt. His last and sixth attempt was also disqualified after he crossed the line while throwing.