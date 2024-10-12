President Droupadi Murmu and PM Modi are scheduled to attend the Dussehra programme arranged by the Shri Dharmik Leela Committee in Ramlila Maidan, Delhi.

President Droupadi Murmu and PM Narendra Modi sent their wishes to people on the occasion of Vijayadashmi on Saturday.

"On the auspicious occasion of Vijayadashami, I extend my heartfelt greetings and best wishes to all the countrymen. This is the festival of victory of justice over injustice. This festival is a symbol of our belief in the values of truth and morality," Murmu said in a post on X.

विजय दशमी के शुभ अवसर पर मैं सभी देशवासियों को हार्दिक बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएं देती हूं। यह अन्याय पर न्याय की विजय का पर्व है। यह त्यौहार सत्य और सदाचार के मूल्यों पर हमारे विश्वास का प्रतीक है। इस शुभ अवसर पर हमें संकल्प लेना चाहिए कि कठिन से कठिन परिस्थितियों में भी हम न्याय का… — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 12, 2024

"Best wishes to the countrymen on Vijayadashami. With the blessings of Maa Durga and Lord Shri Ram, I wish that all of you achieve victory in every sphere of life," PM Modi said in a post on X.

देशवासियों को विजयादशमी की असीम शुभकामनाएं। मां दुर्गा और प्रभु श्रीराम के आशीर्वाद से आप सभी को जीवन के हर क्षेत्र में विजय हासिल हो, यही कामना है। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 12, 2024

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are scheduled to attend the Dussehra programme arranged by the Shri Dharmik Leela Committee in Ramlila Maidan, Delhi, ANI reported.

Dheeraj Dhar Gupta, General Secretary of Shri Dharmik Leela Committee told ANI that the programme will start at 5.30 pm today.

"This is our 101st year. All the programmes were conducted very well. Police authorities helped us to manage the event. Generally, the height of Ravana is 70 feet. Security has been heightened in view of the Prime Minister attending the event. Special Protection Group (SPG) is taking care of the security for tomorrow's event," Gupta said on Friday.

Vijayadashami, or Dussehra, is a well-known Hindu festival celebrated every year at the end of Navaratri.

According to the Hindu Luni-Solar Calendar, it is observed on the tenth day of Ashvin, the seventh month. Usually, the celebration takes place between September and October of the Gregorian calendar.

The Vijayadashami is celebrated by nearly every part of the nation, the festival is linked to various tales, the most well-known of which is the story of Lord Rama, one of India's most venerated deities, defeating Ravana.

In addition, the celebration kickstarts the preparations for Diwali, the major festival of lights observed twenty days after Vijayadashami.