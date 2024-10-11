The Asian American Pacific Islanders (AAPI) Victory Fund, which is endorsing Harris, currently the US Vice-President, for the upcoming US polls next month, shared that AR Rahman will be performing a musical concert

AR Rahman

Poll performance ahead?

Reports are rife that AR Rahman will perform at a live concert to celebrate Kamala Harris’ historic candidacy for the American presidential polls. The Asian American Pacific Islanders (AAPI) Victory Fund, which is endorsing Harris, currently the US Vice-President, for the upcoming US polls next month, shared the news in a post recently. “A very special evening with AR Rahman. Join AR Rahman to celebrate the historic candidacy of Kamala Harris for President with a world-class live music concert streamed straight to your home,” the AAPI Victory Fund announced. No date has been mentioned for the grand event, and the Oscar and Grammy winning composer hasn’t posted anything on social media either. Interestingly, AAPI Victory Fund’s post on X also includes a sign-up sheet for the interested people to receive the link for the live-streaming of the music maestro’s grand performance. Besides endorsing Vice-President Harris for the upcoming elections, the AAPI Victory Fund is also supporting their candidates for Congress and statewide offices across the US.

More in sequel

The makers of NTR Junior’s Devara Part 1 are getting ready for the second edition. Addressing Janhvi Kapoor’s brief role in the action drama, director Koratala Siva recently revealed that her character Thangamma will take centre stage in the upcoming edition. “Janhvi can bring a lot of freshness into the film and her character can have multiple dimensions, which will unfold in part 2. There can be many twists and turns in the narrative,” the filmmaker has been quoted as saying. While he declined to reveal anything more, the director promised, “You will have to wait and watch part 2 to see more of Janhvi.” Very well!

Inspired by Jaya-ji!

Kajol gave a dekko of two contrasting facets of herself during the Durga Puja festivities yesterday. While she happily posed with hubby Ajay Devgn and son Yug, a video in which she directed her ire at the people wearing shoes, went viral on social media.

Kajol can be seen telling the crowd, “Everybody who is wearing shoes, please move aside. All of you, please have respect for the puja.” Netizens were quick to compare her with Jaya Bachchan, who attracted attention for scolding the paps. “Jaya Bachchan junior,” wrote a user, while another observed, “She always behaves like Jaya-ji.” Wonder what Ajay has to say about Kajol’s angry avatar.

Getting knotty

Arjun Mathur and his long-time girlfriend Tiya Tejpal have tied the knot. The Made in Heaven actor shared a picture from the intimate celebrations on social media yesterday, mentioning the wedding date as October 9, 2024. Industry friends congratulated the newlyweds. Farhan Akhtar wished the couple “Bahut bahut mubarak,” while Kalki Koechlin commented, “Chup chaap, no taam jaam, I like it.”

Rights regained

Talk in the trade is that producer Firoz A Nadiadwallah has resolved his monetary issues with Eros International. The Hera Pheri (2000) and Welcome (2007) maker has reportedly paid his dues to the studio and consequently, regained the rights to all his movies. Industry sources claim that Firoz has got a No Dues Certificate from the court of law for Hera Pheri and other films. The producer, who currently has Welcome to the Jungle, led by Akshay Kumar, in production, is planning to make Hera Pheri 3 next.

Prasanth announces his next

Prasanth Varma has finally moved on after his film Rakshas was reportedly shelved following creative differences with lead actor, Ranveer Singh. The Hanu-Man director yesterday announced his next, MahaKali, along with a poster featuring a young girl touching her forehead to that of a tiger, against the backdrop of divine light, a bridge and a temple flag.

Alongside, Prasanth wrote, “On this auspicious occasion of Navratri, I’m thrilled to share something very special. Together with @RKDStudios, we proudly present the tale of an invincible warrior, the protector of the righteous, and the ultimate destroyer of evil. From the universe of #HanuMan. Prepare for the rise of #MahaKali (sic).” However, he is not directing MahaKali, but has entrusted Puja Aparna Kolluru to helm the film for PVCU—Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe.

Double celebrations

Maera Misshra will celebrate Karwa Chauth twice. She is currently shooting a special festival track for her television show, Bhagya Lakshmi, in which her character Malishka performs the traditional rituals for her husband Rishi, played by Rohit Suchanti. Next weekend, Maera celebrates the festival in real life, with fiancé Rajul Singh Yadav. Calling it a special experience, Maera said, “Being a filmy dramatic girl, I have always visualised myself in a red saree, wearing the red chuda, and sindoor.” Having observed her mother perform the rituals, the actor added, “This year, I will be fasting for my fiancé and fulfilling my Bollywood dream next year, after marriage. As we are shooting a similar sequence, I’ll be performing the same rituals on-screen, which makes me even more excited for this experience.”