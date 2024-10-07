Breaking News
IndiGO customers complain of delays as airline faces temporary system slowdown
PUCL Maharashtra condemns 'extrajudicial killing' of Akshay Shinde
Mumbai Customs seize gold, US dollars at airport, two held
Teen boy dies after falling from 8th floor of building in Thane
Dhamma Chakra Pravartan Diwas: CR to run special trains
PM Modi takes ride in Mumbai's new metro, interacts with workers
shot-button
Navratri Navratri
Home > News > India News > Article > Protest in Old Goa over Velingkars saint remarks

Protest in Old Goa over Velingkar’s saint remarks

Updated on: 07 October,2024 08:48 AM IST  |  Goa
Agencies |

Top

The exposition of the relics of St Francis Xavier will be held between November 2024 and January 2025.

Protest in Old Goa over Velingkar’s saint remarks

Protesters blocking the road on Saturday. Pic/X

Listen to this article
Protest in Old Goa over Velingkar’s saint remarks
x
00:00

Locals and political leaders staged a protest in Old Goa on Sunday against Subhash Velingkar, former chief of RSS’s state unit, for his comment about St Francis Xavier, Goa’s patron saint.


Like-minded people gathered for the protest in the morning, and they presented a memorandum at the local police station, demanding that Velingkar be externed till the decennial exposition of St Francis Xavier is complete. The exposition of the relics of St Francis Xavier will be held between November 2024 and January 2025.


Rahul slams BJP for stoking tensions


Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Sunday accused the BJP of deliberately stoking communal tensions in Goa and asserted that the ruling party’s attempts will not go unchallenged as the people of the state and the whole of India “see through this divisive agenda”. In a post on X, Gandhi said Goa’s appeal lies in its natural beauty and the warmth and hospitality of its diverse and harmonious people.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

national news panaji Goa India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK