Protest in Old Goa over Velingkar’s saint remarks

The exposition of the relics of St Francis Xavier will be held between November 2024 and January 2025.

Locals and political leaders staged a protest in Old Goa on Sunday against Subhash Velingkar, former chief of RSS’s state unit, for his comment about St Francis Xavier, Goa’s patron saint.

Like-minded people gathered for the protest in the morning, and they presented a memorandum at the local police station, demanding that Velingkar be externed till the decennial exposition of St Francis Xavier is complete. The exposition of the relics of St Francis Xavier will be held between November 2024 and January 2025.

Rahul slams BJP for stoking tensions

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Sunday accused the BJP of deliberately stoking communal tensions in Goa and asserted that the ruling party’s attempts will not go unchallenged as the people of the state and the whole of India “see through this divisive agenda”. In a post on X, Gandhi said Goa’s appeal lies in its natural beauty and the warmth and hospitality of its diverse and harmonious people.

