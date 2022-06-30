Breaking News
Eknath Shinde takes oath as Chief Minister of Maharashtra
BJP's Devendra Fadnavis takes oath as deputy CM of Maharashtra
Kangana Ranaut takes swipe at Shiv Sena after Uddhav Thackeray resigns as Maha CM
Maharashtra logs 3,957 Covid-19 cases and seven fatalities
Maharashtra govt approves renaming of Aurangabad as Sambhajinagar, Osmanabad as Dharashiv
Home > News > India News > Article > PSLV C 53 carrying Singapore satellites lifts off

PSLV C-53 carrying Singapore satellites lifts off

Updated on: 30 June,2022 06:51 PM IST  |  Sriharikota
PTI |

Top

This was the second dedicated commercial mission of the space agency's commercial arm NewSpace India Limited

PSLV C-53 carrying Singapore satellites lifts off

The 25-hour countdown for the launch of Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) NewSpace India Limited (NSIL)- 'PSLV-C53' mission on June 30 at 18:02 hours IST, commences, in Sriharikota. Pic/PTI


ISRO's PSLV C-53, carrying three commercial satellites from Singapore, lifted off from the spaceport here on Thursday.

This was the second dedicated commercial mission of the space agency's commercial arm NewSpace India Limited (NSIL).




The launch vehicle carrying DS-EO satellite along with two other co-passenger satellites lifted off at 6.02 PM from the second launch pad at Satish Dhawan Space Centre here.This was the second dedicated commercial mission of the space agency's commercial arm NewSpace India Limited


This is the 55th mission of PSLV.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

india national news isro

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK