A 31-year-old woman and her 6-year-old son died by suicide after jumping from their building’s terrace in Pune. A note found at their home blamed harassment by her sister-in-law. The tragic incident occurred in Kalpak Housing Society, Ambegaon Budruk. Police are probing the case further.

Representational Image

A 31-year-old woman allegedly jumped along with her 6-year-old son to death from the terrace of their multi-storey building in Pune city and left behind a note blaming harassment by her sister-in-law for her suicide, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place in the Ambegaon Budruk area on Wednesday evening and the woman was identified as Mayuri Shashikant Deshmukh (31), they said.

A senior officer of the Ambegaon Police Station said, "The incident took place at Kalpak Housing Society at around 6.30 pm. We rushed to the spot and found that a woman along with her kid had jumped off their society's terrace and died."

"At her home, we found a suicide note kept in a notebook where the deceased alleged she is taking the extreme step as she was being harassed by her sister-in-law. We are investigating the case," the official said.

