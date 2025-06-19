Breaking News
Mumbai: Student found dead at college in Vile Parle, cops launch probe
Mumbai rains: IMD issues orange alert for Mumbai, Thane and Raigad; red alert for Palghar
Mithi river desilting scam: Actor Dino Morea appears before ED again on June 19
Mumbai: New Carnac bridge passes load test, will be opened next week
Mumbai: IPS officer's husband arrested in Rs 7.4 crore cheating case
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > News > India News > Article > Pune Alleging harassment by sister in law woman jumps to death along with his 6 year old son

Pune: Alleging harassment by sister-in-law, woman jumps to death along with his 6-year-old son

Updated on: 19 June,2025 05:13 PM IST  |  Pune
PTI |

Top

A 31-year-old woman and her 6-year-old son died by suicide after jumping from their building’s terrace in Pune. A note found at their home blamed harassment by her sister-in-law. The tragic incident occurred in Kalpak Housing Society, Ambegaon Budruk. Police are probing the case further.

Pune: Alleging harassment by sister-in-law, woman jumps to death along with his 6-year-old son

Representational Image

Listen to this article
Pune: Alleging harassment by sister-in-law, woman jumps to death along with his 6-year-old son
x
00:00

A 31-year-old woman allegedly jumped along with her 6-year-old son to death from the terrace of their multi-storey building in Pune city and left behind a note blaming harassment by her sister-in-law for her suicide, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place in the Ambegaon Budruk area on Wednesday evening and the woman was identified as Mayuri Shashikant Deshmukh (31), they said.


A senior officer of the Ambegaon Police Station said, "The incident took place at Kalpak Housing Society at around 6.30 pm. We rushed to the spot and found that a woman along with her kid had jumped off their society's terrace and died."


"At her home, we found a suicide note kept in a notebook where the deceased alleged she is taking the extreme step as she was being harassed by her sister-in-law. We are investigating the case," the official said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

suicide pune maharashtra pune news India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK