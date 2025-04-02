The deceased was hit by the car while he was on his morning walk in Undri area of Pune, the police said

A day after a 49-year-old man died in hit-and-run case in Pune district of Maharashtra, a driver was held by the police, the officials said on Wednesday, reported the PTI.

The deceased was hit by the car while he was on his morning walk in Undri area of Pune and died, the police on Wednesday said they identified driver allegedly involved in the incident and arrested him, according to the PTI.

The accused was identified as Sameer Kad (32), a resident of the same area, was driving with his wife at the time of the incident, the police said.

Sujit Kumar Singh, the victim, was flung against the roadside wall after being struck by a vehicle around 6.40 am on Tuesday. He died on the spot.

"Although there was no CCTV camera at the accident site, we recovered footage from nearby housing societies. One recording showed him jogging 70-80 meters from the spot with a car visible seconds later," an official had earlier said.

"After hitting Singh, Kad, who was with his wife, did not stop. We checked the footage of multiple CCTV cameras in the vicinity and tracked the car's registration number, and he was apprehended on early Wednesday morning," said sub-inspector Amit Shete of Kalepadal police station, the PTI reported.

As per the probe so far, the accused was not drunk but fled from the spot fearing arrest, he said, the news agency reported.

Five killed in bus-SUV collision in Maharashtra's Buldhana

Meanwhile, in an another incident, as many as five persons were killed in a collision of a bus and an SUV in eastern Maharashtra's Buldhana district on Wednesday morning, the police said, according to the PTI.

A bus of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) collided with a Bolero on Khamgaon-Shegaon highway, a police official said.

Soon thereafter, a private bus collided with the two vehicles, he said.

The police and then rescuers rushed to the spot and began an operation to extricate the driver of the private bus from its mangled front cabin, the officials said.

He added the investigations into the accident were underway.

