The Pune campus will launch a flagship programme in data science and management — the first-of-its-kind initiative by any IIM outside its main campus

A 3D model of the campus that will be set up at Moshi in Pimpri-Chinchwad. PIC/BY SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Indian Institute of Management to soon come up in Pune

The decision was announced at a recent cabinet meeting, with Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule confirming that the land transfer process will be completed soon.

PUNE, known as the “Oxford of the East” but long deprived of IITs and IIMs, will finally host its first Indian Institute of Management. The Maharashtra government has approved the allotment of 70 acres of gairan (grazing) land at Moshi in Pimpri-Chinchwad for setting up IIM Nagpur’s satellite campus.

Speaking to mid-day, IIM Nagpur Director Bhimaraya Metri said, “Pune is both a major manufacturing and IT hub. In today’s changing world, the focus is on upskilling and reskilling executives. Instead of industries coming to us, we are coming to them to cater to their needs.”

The Pune campus will launch a flagship programme in data science and management — the first-of-its-kind initiative by any IIM outside its main campus. “We selected Moshi after evaluating seven to eight sites. Its proximity to industrial hubs like Chakan, Talegaon, Bhosari, Ranjangaon MIDCs, and Hinjewadi IT Park makes it the ideal choice,” Metri added.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, “It is expected that institutes like IIM expand their presence across the country. With all approvals in place, very soon, Pune will see an IIM campus.”

At present, IIM Nagpur runs a weekend MBA programme for working professionals in Pune, which will be shifted to the Moshi campus once it becomes operational. The institute also plans to expand to Goa, Hyderabad, and even South Asian countries.

The upcoming Pune campus will feature an incubation centre along with part-time and weekend courses tailored for industry professionals.

Bhosari MLA Mahesh Landge, who consistently followed up the proposal with the state government, said, “Pimpri-Chinchwad has carved its name on the global industrial map. With its strategic location, industrial growth, and strong academic environment, establishing IIM at Moshi is a matter of pride for the city. Moshi is not just a residential hub but the future educational and industrial centre.”

The proposal for an IIM campus in Pune was first mooted in 2023 but stalled for two years. On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi this year, the revenue department gave final clearance. The first batch is expected to commence by 2026–27.

Parents, too, have welcomed the move. Vidula Joshi, a Pune resident, said, “Though it is just a branch, I hope the government eventually develops a full-fledged IIM here. Pune has always been an education hub, and this is another feather in its cap.”

The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation sources said that the IIM Nagpur's Pune campus will be a four-floor space index, so there is scope for vertical development, and the other campuses are horizontally developed, so they require the maximum land.