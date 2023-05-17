Punjab: Over 15 kg drugs dropped by Pak drone recovered by BSF

Two big packets weighing about 15.5 kg and containing suspected heroin was recovered while the area was searched for drone droppings following this drone ambush, he said

More than 15 kg of suspected narcotics was recovered by the Border Security Force after it intercepted a drone flying into India from Pakistan along the International Border in Punjab, a senior officer said on Wednesday.

A "rogue" drone from Pakistan violated Indian airspace and was intercepted by firing by troops in Kakkar village of Amritsar, a BSF spokesperson said.

Two big packets weighing about 15.5 kg and containing suspected heroin was recovered while the area was searched for drone droppings following this drone ambush, he said.

Punjab shares an over 500 km-long front with Pakistan that is guarded by the BSF and drones and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) taking flight from that country into India with drugs and arms and ammunition payloads have become a matter of concern for security agencies over the last three-four years.

