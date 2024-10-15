DGP said that Helpline 1930 and Cyber Mittar are not only citing technological progress but it is also about being there for the people

Punjab Police have released a chatbot called 'Chatbot Cyber Mittar' to assist with queries relating to cyber crimes, ANI reported.

"To tackle real-time cybercrime reporting, Punjab Cyber Crime Cell have upscaled and increased our capabilities on #Helpline 1930 and on the Citizen Financial Cyber Fraud Reporting & Management System (CFCFRMS). Chatbot Cyber Mittar has been launched today in Punjab for assisting with queries relating to cyber crimes," Gaurav Yadav, the Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) said in a post on X on Monday.

According to the DGP, these advanced technologies will boost the number of people reporting cybercrimes, guarantee prompt resolution of financial frauds, and enable citizens in this digital age.

He said that the Cyber Mittar Chatbot will guarantee immediate access to information, 24/7 assistance and prompt action, all while maintaining confidential reporting to safeguard residents' personal information.

The DGP said that the Punjab Cyber Crime Cell is fully staffed by highly qualified individuals with domain-specific knowledge to assist and mentor persons in need.

"Interacted with Cyber Crime team, who work tirelessly around the clock to tackle modern-age crimes and assist victims in recovering their funds in record time. Our @CyberCrimePbInd is equipped with domain-specific personnel, highly trained to support and guide citizens in need," the DGP posted on X.

"We are fully committed to the swift resolution of financial frauds. With cutting-edge software and real-time transaction freezing, we secure victims' funds and prevent further losses. Our specialized tools also help unlock compromised devices, enhancing our capability to fight cybercrime effectively. #CyberSmart," he added.

He said that Helpline 1930 and Cyber Mittar are not only citing technological progress but it is also about being there for the people.

"As we stand at the forefront of an evolving digital age, our commitment to the safety and well-being of every citizen remains unwavering. #Helpline 1930 and advanced tools like the Cyber Mittar is not just about technological progress; it's about being there for you when you need us the most. I want every citizen to know that we're listening, we're ready, and we're working around the clock to ensure that you feel secure in both your physical and digital spaces. Together, we are building a safer, more connected community," the DGP said

