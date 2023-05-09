Breaking News
Punjab Police launches 'operation vigil' across state against anti-social elements

Updated on: 09 May,2023 03:47 PM IST  |  Chandigarh
PTI |

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said the operation is a multi-pronged checking and area domination was being carried out across the state

Punjab Police Tuesday launched a two-day special checking operation against anti-social elements across the state, said a top police officer.


Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said the operation is a multi-pronged checking and area domination was being carried out across the state.




Additional director general of police rank officers, inspector generals and others are supervising the operation, Yadav said while speaking to reporters in Ludhiana.


The 'operation vigil' is being conducted at bus stands, markets, railway stations and other public places, he said.

Early morning 'sarai' and hotels will be checked. In various phases, this operation will be undertaken in two days -- today and tomorrow, the DGP said.

The main aim behind this operation is two-fold. Firstly, to take action against anti-social elements and secondly to build confidence in the public, Yadav said. We have seen in surprise checking that recoveries are made.

Earlier, special DGP Arpit Shukla said that with a focus on curbing drug trafficking, anti-social elements and criminal activities, police will be conducting intensive checks, flag marches and strategic deployments.

Strengthening our resolve to combat crime and ensure public safety, Punjab Police launches statewide OPS Vigil in all 28 districts led by senior rank officers, Shukla said in a tweet.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

