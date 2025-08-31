Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has filed a revision appeal at Allahabad High Court challenging a special MP-MLA court order directing a Varanasi subordinate court to hear an FIR against him over a 2024 US speech on Sikhs. Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis also called Gandhi a "serial liar" over vote theft claims

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has asked the Allahabad High Court to challenge an order by a special MP-MLA court in Varanasi that directed a subordinate court to hear a case seeking the registration of an FIR against him for a statement he made about Sikhs during a 2024 US visit, PTI reported.

The case has been scheduled for hearing on Monday, September 1, before a single bench led by Justice Sameer Jain.

On November 28, 2024, the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM MP-MLA), Varanasi, rejected Nageshwar Mishra's application for the registration of an FIR against Gandhi, stating that because the speech was given in the United States, the subject falls outside of its jurisdiction.

The Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha had appealed this ruling at the sessions court, and on July 21, 2025, the Court of Special Judge (MP/MLA) ordered the ACJM to hear the matter again.

Gandhi has now filed a revision appeal at the Allahabad High Court, challenging this ruling. It has been claimed that the special court's order is "wrong, illegal, and without jurisdiction".

During a programme in the US in September 2024, Gandhi had allegedly said that the environment in India is not good for Sikhs. The remarks were dubbed as "provocative and divisive", and there were protests against them.

Mishra, a Varanasi resident, attempted to lodge an FIR against Gandhi over this statement at the Sarnath Police Station, but when he failed, he filed an application in court against the Congress politician.

CM Devendra Fadnavis calls Rahul Gandhi a 'serial liar'

Earlier, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday dubbed Congress MP Rahul Gandhi as a "serial liar" while rejecting the latter's allegations of "vote theft" against the BJP, reported news agency PTI.

These "lies" of the opposition leaders are only meant to convince themselves, Fadnavis told reporters.

"I have said earlier also that Rahul Gandhi is a serial liar. He has been spreading lies relentlessly. It pains me to see that even some leaders from Maharashtra have suddenly realised that Rahul Gandhi is speaking the truth," he said, reported PTI.

Responding to Gandhi's charge that votes were "stolen" by the BJP, CM Fadnavis said false information never has any foundation.

