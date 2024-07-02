Rahul Gandhi also targeted the BJP-led government over the paper leak issue and said that there is fear among everyone in the nation

Kiren Rijiju. File pic

Listen to this article Rahul Gandhi will have to face House rules: Kiren Rijiju on LoP's remarks in Parliament x 00:00

After Rahul Gandhi in Parliament made statements regarding NEET-UG and Agniveer, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju slammed the Leader of Opposition and said Gandhi would have to face the rules of the house if he has lied. Rijiju also said that being in the post of LoP, he cannot lie and mislead people.

In a joint press conference along with BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi and Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Rijiju said, "All those unverified statements made by Rahul Gandhi, we have challenged instantly. We have made a request to the Speaker to pass a direction that if we have made an unverified statement then we are ready to take a corrective course."

He added further, "If the Leader of Opposition (Rahul Gandhi) has lied in the House then he will have to face the rules and regulations of the House. He (Speaker) has already assured the House that he will give necessary and appropriate directions in this regard. He is the LoP, it's not a post for saying lies. You cannot speak lies and cannot mislead people."

Rijiju further added, "When you say something in the House, you have to give proof, you have to substantiate your allegation... Rahul Gandhi has made serious allegations and he will have to authenticate that... We have faith that whatever assurance has been given by the Speaker, it will be followed.

Participating in the debate on the Motion Of Thanks on the President's Address, Rahul Gandhi targeted the BJP-led government over the Agniveer scheme and claimed that Agniveer is not called a 'jawan' and said that Agniveers serving for a period of four years will not get a pension.

"One Agniveer lost his life in a landmine blast but he is not called a 'martyr'... 'Agniveer' is a use and throw labourer," Rahul Gandhi alleged, attacking the BJP-led NDA government over the scheme," he had said.

Gandhi also targeted the BJP-led government over the paper leak issue and said that there is fear among everyone in the nation.

"NEET students spend years and years preparing for their exams. Their family supports them financially, and emotionally and the truth is that NEET students today do not believe in the exam because they are convinced that the exam is designed for rich people, not meritorious people. I have met several NEET students. Every single one of them tells me that the exam is designed to create a quota for rich people and to create a passage for them into the system and is designed not to help poor students. The students prepare for months and months," Rahul Gandhi said.

