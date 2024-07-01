Mumbai: MLCs spar over Rahul Gandhi remarks amid monsoon session

BJP’s Prasad Lad accuses Opposition leader Ambadas Danve of abusing him, latter refuses to apologise, resign

Ambadas Danve, LoP in Council. File pic/Nimesh Dave; (right) Prasad Lad, BJP member of Legislative Council

Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi’s remarks in the Lok Sabha on Monday triggered an ugly spat between the Opposition leader in the Maharashtra Legislative Council, Ambadas Danve, and BJP member Prasad Lad.

Lad accused Danve of hurling the choicest expletives at him and demanded an apology. Danve told reporters outside the House that there would be no apology and that whatever he had done were the actions of a true Shiv Sainik.

“Nobody can point a finger at me, but he did it, and I have the right to break such a finger. He should have questioned the chairperson when I asked whether the [Gandhi] matter was related to our House. Being the Opposition leader, I have the right to speak on any matter. A duplicate like Lad and the BJP cannot teach me Hindutva. I’m a Shiv Sainik first, other things come later. I didn’t lose my temper. I have no regrets,” added Danve.

BJP’s Praveen Darekar and Lad demanded an apology from Danve. “We will not let the House run if he doesn’t tender an apology and is suspended from the House,” Lad said, adding that Danve should also resign from the post.

According to Lad, he did not retaliate against Danve with the same words. “When he marched towards me I told him to stop. I did not abuse him. I’m not afraid of anyone. I can go anywhere he wants... even in the Matoshree courtyard,” added Lad.

Danve dismissed the demand for resignation. “Who are they to seek my resignation? Only my leader [Uddhav Thackeray] can take my resignation,” he stated.

