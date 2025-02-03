The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha had claimed that about 70 lakh voters, equivalent to the population of Himachal Pradesh, were added to the electoral rolls in Maharashtra between the Lok Sabha and state elections

Shiv Sena Member of Parliament (MP) Shrikant Shinde on Monday accused Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi of making baseless claims about the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 out of frustration owing to successive electoral defeats, news agency PTI reported.

While participating in a debate in the Lok Sabha, the Congress leader had claimed that about 70 lakh voters, equivalent to population of Himachal Pradesh, were added to the electoral rolls in Maharashtra between the Lok Sabha and state elections.

He demanded the Election Commission (EC) furnish data to Opposition parties in the state, PTI reported.

Hitting back at Gandhi, the Kalyan Member of Parliament (MP) accusing him of trying to mislead the House by making baseless claims.

"This behaviour is unbecoming of the Leader of Opposition and reeks of political desperation. Shiv Sena firmly demands a public apology from Rahul Gandhi, not only to the people of Maharashtra but to the entire Nation, for his reckless remarks," Shinde said.

"He made a good beginning, but the manner in which he raised questions on the Maharashtra elections and the EC, he raises questions about the judiciary and the government... this was expected of the Leader of the Opposition after losing election," he added.

According to PTI, the Shiv Sena leader also said that Gandhi's allegations were "nothing more than an attempt to undermine India's democratic integrity, simply to mask his party's repeated electoral failures."

Lauding the EC, Shinde said that Maharashtra witnessed its highest voter turnout in 30 years, a historic testament to the strength of India's democracy, adding that the entire credit for it must go to the poll body for its "impeccable management" in ensuring a transparent and fair election.

"Rahul Gandhi's tantrums cannot override the will of the people. The crushing defeat of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in the 2024 Assembly Elections was not due to any external force but a result of their own arrogance, mismanagement, and ideological contradictions," the Lok Sabha MP said, adding that the people of Maharashtra rejected the "hollow leadership, lack of vision, and failed governance" of MVA.

"Instead of facing the truth, the Congress party was too preoccupied securing Priyanka Gandhi's seat in Wayanad, proving once again that for them, family comes before party, and party before the nation," Shinde said.

(With PTI inputs)