Former Delhi chief minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal reacts after a man allegedly splashed some liquid on the former during his 'padyatra', in New Delhi, Saturday, November 30, 2024. (Pic/PTI)

Listen to this article Arvind Kejriwal accuses Central government of inaction amid attacks x 00:00

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday criticised the BJP-led central government for its lack of action on rising law and order issues in Delhi. Instead of addressing these concerns, Kejriwal said he was subjected to an attack during a recent padyatra on Saturday, PTI reported.

Kejriwal reported that during his padyatra in Malviya Nagar, a man threw liquid at him.

Speaking at a press conference, Kejriwal said, "The liquid thrown on me was harmless, but it could have been dangerous. This is the third attack on me in the last 35 days."

The former Delhi chief minister specifically targeted Union Home Minister Amit Shah, alleging that the government's approach sends a dangerous message that complainants will be punished while criminals remain unchecked.

Criticising AAP MLA Naresh Balyan’s arrest, Kejirwal claimed that it sent a message to the people of Delhi and the city's gangsters that those who raise their voices against crimes would face jail while the gangsters themselves would be protected.

"Instead of taking action against the criminals, Amit Shah and the BJP have attacked me and arrested my MLA," Kejriwal said, stressing that his criticisms were about the worsening security situation in Delhi, not political gamesmanship, stated PTI.

In his statements, Kejriwal voiced deep concern for public safety, questioning how residents can trust the central government to ensure their security when their concerns were being dismissed.

"After all, to whom will the people of Delhi go for their safety? Will they be safe by arresting me and attacking my MLA," Kejriwal said.

He challenged Shah, saying, "If you have the courage, arrest the gangsters who are terrorising Delhi. Arrest those who are committing murders, rapes and extortion. The people of Delhi want concrete action against the criminals who have taken over the city."

In a security scare on Saturday, a man splashed some liquid on Kejriwal during his 'padyatra' in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar, stated PTI.

Arvind Kejriwal slams Amit Shah over crimes in Delhi, watch video:

The backdrop of these events is the upcoming Delhi assembly elections, where AAP aims to secure a third consecutive term following a significant victory in 2020.

Meanwhile, the BJP seeks to regain power in what has been a 25-year absence from governance in Delhi.

AAP leaders have accused the BJP of resorting to desperate tactics to undermine their campaign as the election approaches.

With the Delhi assembly elections due in February next year, political tensions between AAP and the BJP over law and order are intensifying.

(With inputs from PTI)