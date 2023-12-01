Rajasthan: ACB arrests sarpanch for taking Rs 2.40 lakh bribe in Chittorgarh

The Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday arrested a sarpanch in Chittorgarh district for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 2.40 lakh

The Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday arrested a sarpanch in Chittorgarh district for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 2.40 lakh, a spokesperson said, reported the PTI.

The sarpanch of Jadana gram panchayat, had allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 3.40 lakh to issue the lease deed of the plot, said the ACB spokesperson.

Verifying the complaint, the ACB's Chittorgarh unit took action on Friday and arrested the accused sarpanch while accepting Rs 2.40 lakh, according to the PTI.

The accused sarpanch had earlier taken Rs 1 lakh as bribe from the complainant during the verification of the complaint.

Meanwhile, in October, a woman sarpanch and an official of a gram panchayat were arrested for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 60,000 for issuing a no objection certificate at a village in Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said on Friday, the PTI reported on Friday.

According to the news agency, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday arrested Dashana Dattatreya Pimple, sarpanch of Pam village, and the gram panchayat's collection clerk Bhavesh Ganpat Pimple, deputy superintendent of police Palghar ACB Dayanand Gawade said.

The sarpanch had allegedly demanded Rs 60,000 to issue an NOC to the complainant, who runs a security agency, he said, as per the PTI.

An offence under relevant provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the duo, the official said.

The ACB laid a trap and caught the clerk while he was accepting the bribe amount on behalf of the sarpanch at the gram panchayat office on Thursday evening, he said.

In an another incident in mid-September, The Anti-Corruption Bureau sleuths, on Friday, said that they have arrested an official of Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP), a state government, undertaking, for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000 from a Thane man, stated a PTI report.

According to the Deputy Superintendent of Police (Thane ACB), Sanju John, the anti-corruption bureau on Thursday registered an offence against senior clerk Sripat Khade (52) of the MJP under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Reportedly, the accused official had demanded Rs 5000 from the complainant for registering him as a contractor with the MJP. The state government undertaking provides technical sanctions and implements water supply and sewerage projects.

(with PTI inputs)

