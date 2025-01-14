Breaking News
Rajasthan HC grants interim bail to Asaram in 2013 rape case

Updated on: 14 January,2025 12:18 PM IST  |  Jodhpur

The Rajasthan High Court has granted interim bail to self-styled godman Asaram, serving life imprisonment for a 2013 rape case, citing health concerns.

The Rajasthan High Court has granted interim bail to self-styled godman Asaram, who is serving a life sentence for the rape of a minor in 2013. The interim bail will remain effective until 31 March, as per PTI reports.


The decision follows a similar ruling by the Supreme Court last week, where Asaram was granted bail until 31 March in another rape case. The apex court's order cited his deteriorating health and the need for medical treatment as the basis for the relief.


Soon after receiving this reprieve, Asaram's legal team filed a plea in the Rajasthan High Court to suspend his sentence on comparable grounds. A division bench of Justices Dinesh Mehta and Vineet Kumar Mathur, considering the plea’s similarity to the one adjudicated by the Supreme Court, granted him interim bail.


"We argued that the plea before the High Court mirrored the one presented in the Supreme Court and that the reasons cited remained equally valid in this case," Asaram's counsel, Nishant Bora, stated, according to PTI.

The conditions attached to the interim bail largely align with those set by the Supreme Court on 7 January. However, there is one additional stipulation imposed by the High Court. "If Asaram wishes to travel outside Jodhpur, he will have to cover the expenses of three constables assigned to accompany him," Bora explained.

In 2018, a lower court sentenced Asaram to life imprisonment for the rape of a 16-year-old girl at his ashram in Jodhpur in 2013. The case drew significant public attention due to Asaram's prominent following as a spiritual leader.

According to PTI, Asaram's bail plea in the Supreme Court highlighted his poor health, citing various ailments that require treatment outside the prison facility. The High Court appeared to take a similar view, given the overlapping circumstances in the two cases.

Asaram, once a revered figure among his followers, has faced multiple legal challenges over the years, with accusations ranging from sexual assault to illegal land acquisition. His conviction in the 2013 case marked a significant moment in India’s judicial history, underscoring accountability for individuals in positions of power.

(With inputs from PTI) 

