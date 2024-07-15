Rajasthan: Lineman electrocuted in Kota, family alleges negligence

The incident occurred on Sunday when Singh was working alone on the Jaipur Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited power lines and got electrocuted

A man working at the Jaipur Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (JVVNL) died by electrocution in Rajasthan's Kota, triggering protests by the family members, police said on Monday, reported the PTI.

According to the PTI, the victim identified as 41-year-old Gegendra Singh, working as a technician, was posted in the General Sub Station of JVVNL power supply system in Etawah for the last four years, police said.

The incident occurred on Sunday when Singh was working alone on the JVVNL power lines and got electrocuted. The staff found him unconscious and rushed him to a local hospital, SHO at Etawah police station Mangelal Yadav said.

After primary medical care, the doctors referred him to another hospital in Kota where he succumbed to his injuries on Sunday evening, Yadav said.

Following this, on Monday, Singh's family staged a protest and claimed that he died due to negligence on the JVVNL officials' part. They further demanded an investigation into the matter and compensation for the loss, Yadav added.

The senior officials of the JVVNL assured the family that a three-member committee would be formed to investigate the matter and compensation would be provided accordingly, the SHO said.

The body was handed over to the family on Monday morning after post-mortem. A case was registered under section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, SHO said.

Further investigation is underway, SHO added.

Heavy rain likely in parts of Rajasthan over next few days

Meanwhile, heavy rain is likely at some places in Kota and Udaipur divisions of Rajasthan over the next few days under the influence of a low pressure area formed over the Bay of Bengal and the south Odisha coast on Monday, the meteorological centre here said, reported the PTI.

Rain activity is also likely to continue in some parts of the Jodhpur division in the coming days, it said.

A low pressure area formed over the Bay of Bengal and the south Odisha coast on Monday. Another low pressure area is likely to form in the Bay of Bengal around July 19, according to the meteorological centre.

As a result of this system, the monsoon is likely to remain active at many places in eastern Rajasthan over the next four-five days and heavy rains are likely at some places in Kota and Udaipur divisions, the weather office said.

At the same time, there is a possibility of an increase in rain activity on July 17 and 18 and very heavy rain at some places in Kota, Udaipur and Ajmer divisions, it said.

