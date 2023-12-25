Rajasthan: Three killed in accident due to dense fog in Barmer

Three people were killed and another injured in an accident between two vehicles due to dense fog in Rajasthan's Barmer district

Three people were killed and another injured in an accident between two vehicles due to dense fog in Rajasthan's Barmer district on Monday morning, the police said, reported the PTI.

According to the police, four friends from Gujarat who were returning in a car after visiting the Tanot Mata temple in Jaisalmer of Rajasthan collided with another vehicle due to dense fog on Monday morning, as per the PTI.

The accident was so severe that the car was completely damaged from the front, they said.

All four youths got trapped in the car, the police said.

The police said that the three of them died on the spot while one was seriously injured in the accident.

The accident took place on National Highway-68 near the Dhorimanna toll plaza in Barmer district, police said.

The police are scanning the CCTV footage around the incident site to trace the unknown vehicle.

Kesharam, the head constable of Dhorimanna police station, said that the deceased were identified as Vishnu (50), Jitin (48) and Jignesh Kumar (50).

The local people took the four youths to Dhorimanna Hospital where the doctor declared three of them dead, said Kesharam and added that all three were residents of Gujarat's Ahmedabad.

The dead bodies have been kept in the mortuary, police said, adding the post-mortem will be done after arrival of the family members, according to the news agency.

Meanwhile, in an another incident in Mumbai, Mumbai Police official was reportedly killed on Sunday afternoon after his throat got slit by a kite string in Vakola area of western suburbs of the city, an official said, reported the PTI.

The deceased was identified as 37-year-old Sameer Suresh Jadhav, a Mumbai Police constable, the official said.

The incident took place when deceased Sameer Jadhav was on Vakola bridge on the Western Express Highway, he said.

"Sameer Suresh Jadhav was attached to Dindoshi police station in Goregaon and was going back to his home in Worli on his motorcycle. After his throat got slit, he was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival," the official added, as per the PTI.

The Kherwadi police officials arrived at the spot as part of the probe, while his kin have been informed of the incident, the official added.

(with PTI inputs)

