MLC Satyajeet Tambe said the quality of the newly-opened Samruddhi Expressway is not uniform which could be a leading cause of accidents

MLC Satyajeet Tambe

Listen to this article Lack of uniform quality on Samruddhi Expressway leading to accidents: MLC Satyajeet Tambe x 00:00

There has been a steady increase in the number of accidents on highways in Maharashtra. As many as 15,224 people have died in road accidents in 2022. Raising an issue on the last of winter session, MLC Satyajeet Tambe said the quality of the newly-opened Samruddhi Expressway is not uniform which could be a leading cause of accidents.

"The work was done in 14 phases between Nagpur and Ghoti. With 14 different contractors doing the job, the quality of work has varied enormously. While in some phases the cars go smoothly, in some areas the car almost flies off the ground. This is also a major reason why accidents occur on the highway. The question is: will the government try to standardise the quality of the highway and whether they will put a patch-like coating on the entire road that will even it out," Tambe said in the council.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tambe also blamed police and RTO staff for suddenly appearing in front of the vehicles that lead to further accidents. "In order to catch drivers flouting rules, they suddenly appear from behind the trees or diversions and turns thereby startling the drivers. Due to this, the driver either puts sudden brakes or accelerates further out of fear. This leads to many accidents. Are they on a prowl to hunt violators?" he asked.

State Excise Minister Shambhuraj Desai assured that directions will be given to the Road Development Corporation to check the quality of the roads. "Apart from that, instructions will be given to the Highway Police Superintendent and Transport Commissioner that the police should stand at a place where the motorists can see them and not suddenly come in front of the motorists and stop them," said Desai.

Cases of Robbery Increased On Samruddhi Expressway: Tambe

MLC Satyajeet Tambe also raised the issue of rising cases of robbery on Samruddhi Expressway.

"Although it is a 701-km six-lane highway, it crosses 10 districts and passes outside the settlements. As a result, the highway is deserted, due to which incidents of theft and robbery are surfacing on the highway. What measures will the government take to address the issue," Tambe said.

Responding to the question, Desai said, "The highway police will be instructed to patrol on this. At the same time, efforts should be taken to ensure that accidents do not occur due to these patrol vehicles."

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!