As the calendar turns to 2024, devotees eagerly anticipate this sacred festival, which falls on the ninth day (Navami) of the Chaitra month of the Hindu lunar calendar

Representational Image. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article Ram Navami 2024: Date, time, significance, here's all you need to know x 00:00

In the heart of every devout Hindu, Ram Navami holds profound significance. It marks the auspicious occasion of the birth of Lord Ram, the seventh avatar of Lord Vishnu, and is celebrated with immense fervour and joy across India and in Hindu communities worldwide. As the calendar turns to 2024, devotees eagerly anticipate this sacred festival, which falls on the ninth day (Navami) of the Chaitra month of the Hindu lunar calendar.

Ram Navami 2024: Date and Time

ADVERTISEMENT

This year, the Ram Navami festival will be celebrated across the country on April 17, 2024.

Ram Navami Madhyahna Muhurat - 11:22 AM to 01:54 PM

Navami Tithi Begins - 01:23 PM on Apr 16, 2024

Navami Tithi Ends - 03:14 PM on Apr 17, 2024

Ram Navami 2024: Historical and Cultural Significance

The legend of Lord Ram is immortalised in the epic scripture, the Ramayana, penned by the sage Valmiki. It recounts the life and adventures of Lord Ram, his righteous path, and his ultimate triumph of good over evil. Born as the eldest son of King Dasharatha and Queen Kaushalya in the city of Ayodhya, Lord Ram's life exemplifies virtues such as courage, compassion, integrity, and devotion to duty. His story serves as a guiding light for millions, inspiring them to uphold dharma (righteousness) in the face of adversity.

Ram Navami is not just a religious observance but also a cultural celebration. Temples are adorned with flowers and lights, and devotees engage in prayers, bhajans (devotional songs), and readings from the Ramayana. In some regions, elaborate processions featuring colourful floats depicting scenes from Lord Rama's life are carried out with great pomp and splendour.

Ram Navami 2024: Observance and Rituals

On this sacred day, devotees wake up before dawn, bathe, and adorn themselves in new clothes. They visit temples dedicated to Lord Rama, where priests conduct special prayers and rituals. Offerings of flowers, fruits, and sweets are made to the deity, symbolising devotion and gratitude.

One of the most significant rituals of Ram Navami is the recitation of the Ramcharitmanas, a retelling of the Ramayana composed by the saint-poet Tulsidas. Devotees gather in homes and temples to chant verses from this scripture, seeking the blessings of Lord Rama.

Ram Navami 2024: Community and Charity

Ram Navami transcends religious boundaries and brings communities together in harmony. It is a time for sharing joy and compassion with others, especially the less fortunate. Many devotees organise charitable activities such as distributing food, clothing, and donations to the needy, reflecting the spirit of selflessness and service espoused by Lord Rama.

Ram Navami 2024: Modern Relevance

In today's world, the timeless teachings of Lord Ram hold immense relevance. His emphasis on righteousness, respect for all beings, and commitment to duty resonates deeply with people striving to lead ethical and purposeful lives. Ram Navami serves as a reminder to uphold these values in our personal and societal conduct, fostering unity, peace, and harmony in the world.