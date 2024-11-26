Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das has been admitted to a hospital in Chennai. He is under medical observation

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das has been admitted to a corporate hospital in Chennai, according to a reliable source. As per PTI reports, the Governor is currently under medical observation. However, further details regarding his condition or the reason for his hospitalisation have not been disclosed at this time.

The hospital has yet to issue an official statement, and no additional information has been provided by the RBI or Das’s office regarding the situation. Sources have confirmed that he is being closely monitored by a team of doctors, but specifics on his health status remain unavailable.

Das, who has been serving as the Governor of the Reserve Bank of India since December 2018, is a senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer with an extensive career in public service. Under his leadership, the central bank has navigated significant economic challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic, inflation management, and the implementation of key monetary policies.

The Governor’s hospitalisation comes at a time when the Reserve Bank is preparing for its next monetary policy meeting, scheduled for early December.

Further updates on his health condition are awaited.