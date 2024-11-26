Breaking News
Maharashtra won't have LoP: Bawankule
Congress will probe defeat, ensure Mahayuti fulfils its poll promises: Patole
Thane woman booked for abetting husband's suicide
Diljit Dosanjh Pune concert: Maharashtra excise dept cancels liquor permit
Maharashtra election result: ECI submits gazette, notification to guv
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > News > India News > Article > RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das hospitalised in Chennai

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das hospitalised in Chennai

Updated on: 26 November,2024 09:30 AM IST  |  Chennai

Top

Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das has been admitted to a hospital in Chennai. He is under medical observation

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das hospitalised in Chennai

File Pic

Listen to this article
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das hospitalised in Chennai
x
00:00

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das has been admitted to a corporate hospital in Chennai, according to a reliable source. As per PTI reports, the Governor is currently under medical observation. However, further details regarding his condition or the reason for his hospitalisation have not been disclosed at this time.


The hospital has yet to issue an official statement, and no additional information has been provided by the RBI or Das’s office regarding the situation. Sources have confirmed that he is being closely monitored by a team of doctors, but specifics on his health status remain unavailable.


Das, who has been serving as the Governor of the Reserve Bank of India since December 2018, is a senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer with an extensive career in public service. Under his leadership, the central bank has navigated significant economic challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic, inflation management, and the implementation of key monetary policies.


The Governor’s hospitalisation comes at a time when the Reserve Bank is preparing for its next monetary policy meeting, scheduled for early December. 

Further updates on his health condition are awaited.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

reserve bank of india chennai national news news India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK