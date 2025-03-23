Speaking at a programme of the CII Young Indians, the CM said efficient administration and effective implementation of decisions are accelerating development in Maharashtra

Maharashtra has set a goal to become a $1 trillion economy by 2029 as part of India's aspiration to reach a $5 trillion economy, Chief Minister (CM) Devendra Fadnavis announced on Sunday. Speaking at a programme of the CII Young Indians in Nashik, Fadnavis said efficient administration and effective implementation of decisions are accelerating development in Maharashtra, PTI reported.

"India's economy is moving towards becoming a $5 trillion economy, in which Maharashtra will have a large share. A roadmap is ready for the state to become a $1 trillion economy by 2029," he said.

He noted that infrastructure and communication networks are essential for economic growth, citing the Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway as a key project contributing to the state's progress. Fadnavis also identified Nashik as a significant hub for industrial growth and tourism due to its skilled workforce, favourable climate, and the presence of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL). He added that Nashik's growth will be further boosted by the under-construction Vadhavan Port in Palghar, which will be connected to Nashik through a greenfield road.

Highlighting the role of technology and artificial intelligence, Fadnavis shared that Maharashtra is working on a Center of Excellence in collaboration with Google.

He noted that AI applications in agriculture and law are generating new job opportunities. The chief minister also pointed out that Maharashtra is leading in foreign investment and that efforts are underway to ensure that investments are not limited to metropolitan areas like Mumbai and Pune. Districts such as Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nagpur, and Gadchiroli have emerged as promising investment destinations, PTI reported.

Fadnavis also stressed the importance of sustainable development and the state's focus on strengthening the agricultural sector alongside industrial growth. Known for its advanced agriculture, Nashik is a major producer of grapes, onions, and vegetables. Efforts are underway to help farmers access better market systems and improve their income.

On the housing front, the CM informed that 20 lakh houses are being constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, benefiting both urban and rural regions of the state, PTI reported.

Fadnavis expressed confidence that Maharashtra’s strategic infrastructure projects, technological advancements, and balanced regional development will help the state achieve its ambitious $1 trillion economic target by 2029.

(With PTI inputs)