Breaking News
Mumbai: MMRDA spent Rs 900 cr on skywalks that now house vendors and drug addicts
Former India PM Manmohan Singh, architect of India's economic reforms, passes away at 92
Mumbai police to intensify patrolling, checking on New Year’s Eve
Mumbai: Selfie craze leaves Bandra congested
17 fans lose phones during music event in Mumbai
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > News > India News > Article > Ropeway protest Agitators police clash in JKs Katra

Ropeway protest: Agitators, police clash in J&K’s Katra

Updated on: 27 December,2024 07:37 AM IST  |  Jammu
Agencies |

Top

The samiti which claims to represent shopkeepers, pony operators and palanquin owners, claimed that the ropeway would destroy the livelihoods of local business owners.

Ropeway protest: Agitators, police clash in J&K’s Katra

Police baton charge agitators during protest in Katra. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
Ropeway protest: Agitators, police clash in J&K’s Katra
x
00:00

The police and the agitators on Thursday clashed in Katra in Reasi district K during a protest as demands to shelve the proposed ropeway project intensified with the town observing a 72-hour shutdown called by Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Sangarsh Samiti, with the protesters sitting on a hunger strike to press for the release of those detained by police the day before.


“The bandh will continue until the government shelves the ropeway project. It is an assault on the livelihoods of most Katra residents, who are dependent on the pilgrimage economy,” a samiti spokesperson said. The Shrine Board has decided to install the ropeway to facilitate access to the temple for senior citizens, children and others who find it difficult to climb the 13-km-long track to the cave shrine.


The samiti which claims to represent shopkeepers, pony operators and palanquin owners, claimed that the ropeway would destroy the livelihoods of local business owners. The proposed R250-crore ropeway project will connect Tarakote Marg to Sanji Chhat, leading to the cave shrine in Reasi district.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

jammu and kashmir Vaishnodevi Temple India news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK