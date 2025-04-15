The fund was for strengthening infrastructure in private aided and unaided minority-run schools at the elementary, secondary, and senior secondary levels

Unutilised funds returned due to technical glitch in Maharashtra's Jalna district. Representational image

Rs 1 cr meant for minority schools unspent due to glitch, Jalna collector alerts department

The Collector of Maharashtra’s Jalna district has written to the state’s Minority Affairs Department regarding the return of Rs 1.16 crore meant for minority educational institutions. The funds, allocated under a specific scheme to strengthen infrastructure in privately aided and unaided minority-run schools across elementary, secondary, and senior secondary levels, were sent back to the government unutilised, an official said on Tuesday.

The amount could not be disbursed due to a technical glitch in the department’s official portal. The collector has now requested corrective measures to ensure such lapses do not occur in the future and that the funds reach the intended beneficiaries, an official informed, reported PTI.

The Collector stated the district administration had invited proposals from minority institutions in the Jalna district for the financial year 2025-26.

An official from the district planning department said they received 26 proposals, of which 19 were accepted, while the rest were rejected as they failed to meet the eligibility criteria.

Rs 1.16 crore was sanctioned on March 31 for 14 approved proposals, but it could not be disbursed to the institutions due to a technical glitch in the portal, and the amount was returned, an official informed, reported news agency PTI.

Following appeals by minority institutions, the district collector wrote to the principal secretary of the state minority affairs department on April 8, seeking intervention in the matter, the official said.

According to PTI, the collector, in his letter, requested that the amount be re-released and urged the allocation and disbursement of funds for the remaining five approved proposals.

