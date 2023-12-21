Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), in its stance on the caste census, stated that it should be leveraged for the "overall development of society".

RSS publicity head Sunil Ambekar/ Facebook

Listen to this article RSS backs caste census, says it should be used for societal development x 00:00

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), in its stance on the caste census, stated that it should be leveraged for the "overall development of society". RSS backs caste census and emphasises the importance of safeguarding social harmony and unity, stated a report in PTI. According to the report, it highlighted the need to ensure that these vital aspects are not compromised during such an exercise.

Sunil Ambekar, RSS publicity head, highlighted the organization's commitment to creating a Hindu society founded on harmony and social justice, devoid of discrimination or disparity. Acknowledging historical factors contributing to the backwardness of certain sections of society in economic, social, and educational spheres, Ambekar affirmed the RSS's support for governmental initiatives aimed at their development and empowerment.

ADVERTISEMENT

The discussion around a caste-based census has reignited, notably propelled by demands from the Congress and other opposition parties. The RSS's recent statement diverged from an earlier remark by Sangh functionary Shridhar Gadge, who cautioned against the potential divisive impact of a caste census, stating that while it might serve political interests, it could prove undesirable in terms of societal and national unity.

"Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh is continuously working towards the goal of a Hindu society based on harmony and social justice, free from any kind of discrimination and inequality. It is true that due to various historical reasons, many components of the society lagged economically, socially and educationally. With a view to their development, upliftment and empowerment, various governments make various schemes and provisions from time to time, which the Sangh fully supports," Ambekar wrote in his social media post.

"For some time now, the discussion of caste-based census has started again. Our view is that this should be used for the overall upliftment of the society and while doing this, all parties should ensure that social harmony and unity are not broken due to any reason," he added.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde asserted that he will decide on a caste-based census after consulting all sections of the society and taking into account public sentiments. His decision came after he visited the memorials of RSS founder KB Hedgewar and second 'sarsanghchalak' MS Golwalkar in Nagpur's Reshimbagh.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!