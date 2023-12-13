Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel death anniversary: 10 most inspiring quotes by the 'Iron Man of India'

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel death anniversary: Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel was born in Nadiad, Gujarat. He attained the title 'Sardar', which means 'chief or leader' in Gujarati and most other Indian languages, at the Gujarati Bardoli Satyagraha in 1928

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. File Photo

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel is also known as Sardar Patel and the ‘Iron Man of India'. Vallabhbhai Jhaverbhai Patel, popularly known as Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, played a key role in India's freedom movement. Sardar Patel passed away in 1950 in Mumbai (then Bombay) on December 15.

Popularly called the ‘Iron Man of India’, Patel was a lawyer by profession who grew up to become the first Deputy Prime Minister of India. He was a well-educated, influential political figure and was the first Home Minister and the first Deputy Prime Minister of India, serving from August 15, 1947, to December 15, 1950. Working under Mahatma Gandhi, he followed his path and actively participated in the struggle for Independence. In 2014, the government declared his birthday, October 31, as Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day).

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel was born in Nadiad, Gujarat. He attained the title 'Sardar', which means 'chief or leader' in Gujarati and most other Indian languages, at the Gujarati Bardoli Satyagraha in 1928.

On the occasion of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's death anniversary, here are 10 inspirational quotes by the ‘Iron Man of India’:

"Two ways of building character – cultivating strength to challenge oppression, and tolerate the resultant hardships that give rise to courage and awareness."

“The stiffer the opponent, the more our affection goes out to him. That is the significance of Satyagraha.”

"Today we must remove distinctions of high and low, rich and poor, caste or creed."

“Every Indian should now forget that he is a Rajput, a Sikh, or a Jat. He must remember that he is an Indian and he has every right in his country but with certain duties.”

“My only desire is that India should be a good producer and no one should be hungry, shedding tears for food in the country.”

“Non-violence has to be observed in thought, word, and deed. The measure of our non-violence will be a measure of our success.”

"One can take the path of revolution but the revolution should not give a shock to the society. There is no place for violence in revolution."

“Manpower without unity is not a strength unless it is harmonized and united properly, then it becomes a spiritual power.”

“There is something unique in this soil, which, despite many obstacles, has always remained the abode of great souls.”

"Caste, community will rapidly disappear. We have to speedily forget all these things. Such boundaries hamper our growth."