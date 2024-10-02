SC extends its bulldozer ban

Top court reserves order on pan-India demolition guidelines

The top court said India is a secular country. File pic

The Supreme Court on Tuesday reserved order on the issue of framing pan-India guidelines relating to demolition drive and extended its interim order pausing bulldozer practice without permission till further order. A bench of Justices BR Gavai and KV Vishwanathan reserved the order after hearing the matter for a length.

The Supreme Court also extended interim order for not demolishing any property without permission, till further orders. However the interim order will not apply to any unauthorised constructions including religious structures on roads, footpaths among others.

SC remarked that public safety is paramount and whether it be temple, dargah or gurudwara in the middle of road it has to go as it cannot obstruct public. The top court during the hearing said that India is a secular country and clarified that it will issue directions for pan India which apply for all religions. The court made it clear that demolition can’t be conducted merely on the ground that the person is accused or convicted.

The top court said that it is only concerned about misuse of laws. The Supreme Court also expressed concern on the issue that if there are two structures in violation and action is taken only against one and later one finds the criminal background soon after.

