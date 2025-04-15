A bench comprising Justices B V Nagarathna and Satish Chandra Sharma took note of the submissions of Khedkar's counsel that her rejoinder to the reply filed the Delhi government has been filed, but it has not come on record

The Supreme Court on Tuesday extended till April 21 the protection from arrest granted to former IAS probationer Puja Khedkar, accused of cheating and wrongly availing OBC and disability quota benefits in the civil services examination, reported news agency PTI.

A bench comprising Justices B V Nagarathna and Satish Chandra Sharma took note of the submissions of Khedkar's counsel that her rejoinder to the reply filed the Delhi government has been filed, but it has not come on record, reported PTI.

The bench took note of the submissions and listed the matter for hearing on April 21 and asked the apex court registry to verify whether Khedkar's rejoinder is filed.

The bench, meanwhile, allowed the plea of her counsel that the protection from arrest granted her on January 15 in the case be extended till the next date of hearing.

On March 18, the top court orally told Khedkar that she cannot avail separate attempts to clear the test as an "able candidate" and a "disabled candidate", reported PTI.

Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, appearing for the Delhi government, had said they need custodial interrogation of Khedkar to ascertain the identity of the middlemen involved in the alleged scam of preparing fake disability certificates for UPSC aspirants.

Advocate Bina Madhavan, appearing for Khedkar, had said they have written to the probe agency about her willingness to cooperate in the investigation, reported PTI.

On January 15, the top court gave Khedkar protection from arrest and sought the response of the Delhi government and the UPSC on her plea seeking anticipatory bail.

Her counsel had earlier argued that the Delhi High Court made strong observations against Khedkar while dismissing her anticipatory bail plea.

Khedkar is accused of misrepresenting information in her application for the 2022 UPSC civil services examination for availing reservation benefits.

She had refuted all the allegations against her.

While dismissing her anticipatory bail plea, the high court found a strong prima facie case against Khedkar and said an investigation was needed to unearth the "larger conspiracy" to manipulate the system, and allowing reprieve would adversely impact it, reported PTI.

Khedkar was granted interim protection from arrest when the high court issued a notice on her anticipatory bail plea on August 12, 2024, which was extended from time to time, reported PTI.

The UPSC initiated a series of actions against Khedkar, including lodging of a criminal case, for availing attempts in the civil services exam by faking her identity, while the Delhi Police lodged an FIR against her for various offences.

(With inputs from PTI)