SC rejects plea against Women Reservation Act

The bench pointed out Jaya Thakur’s petition challenged the bill, which had become the Act, whereas the NFIW challenged the delimitation clause of the law

Supreme Court of India. File pic

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to examine pleas challenging the delimitation clause in the 2023 Nari Shakti Vandan Act which reserves one-third seats for women in Lok Sabha and state Assemblies.

A bench of Justices Bela M Trivedi and P B Varale was not inclined to entertain the petitions filed by one Jaya Thakur and the National Federation of Indian Women (NFIW) under Article 32 of the Constitution.

On November 3, 2023, the top court while hearing Thakur’s plea said it would be “very difficult” for the court to strike down a part of the women’s reservation law which would come into effect after the census.

On September 21, 2023, the watershed bill to reserve one-third of the seats in the Lok Sabha and state Assemblies for women received the parliamentary nod.

