Breaking News
BMC to develop 53-hectare green space along coastal road
Two held for looting jewellery, cash from senior citizen's home in Vile Parle
Maharashtra Minister Dhananjay Munde meets NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal
Security for cricket matches: BCCI assures HC to pay dues to police in two weeks
Rahul Gandhi gets bail in Veer Savarkar defamation case
shot-button
HMPV HMPV
Home > News > India News > Article > SC rejects plea against Women Reservation Act

SC rejects plea against Women Reservation Act

Updated on: 11 January,2025 07:49 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

Top

The bench pointed out Jaya Thakur’s petition challenged the bill, which had become the Act, whereas the NFIW challenged the delimitation clause of the law

SC rejects plea against Women Reservation Act

Supreme Court of India. File pic

Listen to this article
SC rejects plea against Women Reservation Act
x
00:00

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to examine pleas challenging the delimitation clause in the 2023 Nari Shakti Vandan Act which reserves one-third seats for women in Lok Sabha and state Assemblies. 


A bench of Justices Bela M Trivedi and P B Varale was not inclined to entertain the petitions filed by one Jaya Thakur and the National Federation of Indian Women (NFIW) under Article 32 of the Constitution.


The bench pointed out Jaya Thakur’s petition challenged the bill, which had become the Act, whereas the NFIW challenged the delimitation clause of the law.


On November 3, 2023, the top court while hearing Thakur’s plea said it would be “very difficult” for the court to strike down a part of the women’s reservation law which would come into effect after the census.

On September 21, 2023, the watershed bill to reserve one-third of the seats in the Lok Sabha and state Assemblies for women received the parliamentary nod.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

supreme court news india national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK