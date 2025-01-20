Breaking News
SC stays defamation case against Rahul Gandhi

Updated on: 21 January,2025 08:09 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

Naveen Jha, a BJP worker, had filed the case against Gandhi in 2019 for his alleged remarks against Shah.

Rahul Gandhi

The Supreme Court on Monday stayed trial court proceedings against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a criminal defamation case filed against him for alleged defamatory remarks against Union Home Minister Amit Shah.


Naveen Jha, a BJP worker, had filed the case against Gandhi in 2019 for his alleged remarks against Shah.


During one of his public speeches in Chaibasa before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Gandhi had allegedly referred to Shah as a “murderer”.


A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta issued notice to the Jharkhand government and the BJP leader while seeking their response on Gandhi's appeal.

"Issue notice. Till further orders, further proceedings in the trial shall remain stayed," the bench said.

Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for Gandhi, said there are several judgments which say that only the aggrieved person can file a criminal defamation complaint.      

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

