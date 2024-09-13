Breaking News
Seven people die after fort wall collapses in Madhya Pradesh

Updated on: 13 September,2024 07:30 AM IST  |  Datia
The wall of Rajgarh Fort in Datia collapsed and fell on a house adjacent to it, in which nine members of a family were stuck

Seven people die after fort wall collapses in Madhya Pradesh

Rescue operations on in Khalkapura after the fort wall collapsed around 4 am on Thursday. Pic/PTI

Seven people died after a wall of a fort collapsed following heavy rain in Madhya Pradesh’s Datia district, collector Sandeep Kumar Mawkin said. The incident occurred in Khalkapura locality in the early hours of Thursday at around 4 am. The wall of Rajgarh Fort in Datia collapsed and fell on a house adjacent to it, in which nine members of a family were stuck. The locals rescued two people while seven remained stuck inside it.


Collector Sandeep Kumar Mawkin said, “With the help of the SDRF team three bodies were recovered. Thereafter, using the poclain machine, the ‘Rar wall’ was demolished a bit more and then all the seven bodies were recovered from the spot,” the collector said.



CM cancels leave of officers in view of rain


MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday called an emergency meeting at Samatva Bhawan in the CM House in Bhopal to review the situation of heavy rain and the ongoing rescue work in the state. Yadav reviewed the situation of the districts through video conferencing in which all divisional commissioners, IGs, Commissioner of Police, District Collector, Superintendent of Police (SP) and other officials were present. 

madhya pradesh heavy rains india

