Baramati Lok Sabha battle: Sharad Pawar counters Ajit with 'original' and 'outsider' comment

Sunetra Pawar, wife of Ajit Pawar is pitted against her sister-in-law Supriya Sule, the sitting MP of Baramati for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections

Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar. File pic

Amid the tussle within the Pawar family for the Baramati Lok Sabha seat, Nationalist Congress Party (SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday countered Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's appeal to Baramati voters to elect the 'daughter-in-law of the Pawars' with an 'original' versus 'outsider' comment, reported news wire PTI.

Speaking at a programme of party workers in Baramati earlier this week, Ajit Pawar sought support for his wife in the Lok Sabha elections 2024 and sent out a message to the voters, telling them they have elected his uncle Sharad Pawar's daughter three times, but now they should elect his daughter-in-law. "This time elect the daughter-in-law (Sunetra Pawar)," the NCP leader had said.

As per PTI report, asked about the statement, Sharad Pawar said, "One is the original Pawar (referring to his daughter Supriya Sule) and the other Pawar is coming from outside."

On Ajit Pawar claiming that his cousins never campaigned for him all these years, the NCP (SP) chief said, "It is not true. Be it my election or that of Supriya or Ajit, members of the family have gone to the public and aired their views to get support."

Meanwhile, an old interview of Sharad Pawar has been shared by his party, in which he speaks about giving equal opportunities to girls. The video is being viewed as the NCP (SP) party's response to the appeal made to Baramati voters by the rival camp's head Ajit Pawar to vote for the name 'Pawar'.

Baramati is the hometown of Pawar family and also the political bastion. Ajit Pawar is the MLA from Baramati, while his cousin Supriya Sule has represented the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency thrice so far and is seeking a fourth term.

