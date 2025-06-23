Congress MP Shashi Tharoor praised PM Modi’s global leadership and diplomatic energy, calling it an asset for India. His remarks drew BJP’s attention, with spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari saying Tharoor had “exposed Rahul Gandhi.” The statement comes amid tensions within Congress over its foreign policy stance and growing internal differences.

Shashi Tharoor. Image File PIC

Listen to this article Shashi Tharoor exposed Rahul Gandhi: BJP after Congress MP lauds PM Modi x 00:00

The BJP on Monday took a swipe at the Congress after Congress leader Shashi Tharoor praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP went on to say that the Thiruvananthapuram MP has "exposed" Rahul Gandhi.

While addressing the media, Tharoor said on Monday that “Modi's energy, dynamism and willingness to engage is a prime asset for India on the global stage but deserves greater backing,” in remarks that are likely to irk his party and widen the growing cracks in his ties with its leadership.

Moreover, Tharoor's praise for PM Modi came at a time when the Congress has consistently been attacking the BJP-led Centre over its foreign policy, alleging that Indian diplomacy is being "shattered" and that the country stands "isolated" globally.

As reported by PTI, reacting to Tharoor's comments, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari took potshots at the Congress. In a post on X, he said, "Shashi Tharoor admits that PM Modi's dynamism and global outreach are a strategic advantage for India."

Pradeep Bhandari also said that "Shashi Tharoor exposes Rahul Gandhi."

In an article published in The Hindu, Tharoor stated that the diplomatic outreach following Operation Sindoor was a moment of national resolve and effective communication.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi's energy, dynamism and willingness to engage remain a prime asset for India on the global stage but deserve greater backing."

Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor, who led the multi-party delegation to the United States and four other countries to convey India's stand following the 22 April Pahalgam terror attack and the subsequent military operation, stated that "The diplomatic outreach following 'Operation Sindoor' was a moment of national resolve and effective communication. It affirmed that India, when united, can project its voice with clarity and conviction on international platforms."

Moreover, speaking in Thiruvananthapuram last week, Tharoor said he has differences of opinion with some in the party leadership, but refused to speak about those in light of the Nilambur Assembly bypoll. The veteran Congress MP also said the Congress, its values, and its workers are very dear to him.

(With PTI Inputs)