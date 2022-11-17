Shraddha Walkar murder: Aftab sent to 5-day police custody, court permits his narco test

Aftab was produced before the court through video conferencing

Aftab in Delhi Police custody. Pic/ PTI

Delhi court on Thursday permitted the city police to question Mehrauli killing accused Aftab Amin Poonawala for five more days in its custody and also allowed his narco analysis test to be conducted to unravel the case.

Metropolitan Magistrate Aviral Shukla passed the order while allowing police plea in the matter.

Also Read: Shraddha Walkar murder: As chilling details unravel, a look at 3 similar crimes

Twenty-eight-year-old Poonawala allegedly strangled Shradha Walkar and sawed her body into 35 pieces which he kept in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in South Delhi's Mehrauli before dumping them across the city over several days past midnight.

Police said the couple used to have frequent arguments over financial issues and it is suspected that there was also a fight between them that resulted in Poonawala killing 27-year-old Walkar on the evening of May 18.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever