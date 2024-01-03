Since NCP remained at helm for long time, ideals were ignored as focus was on power: Jayant Patil

Jayant Patil said the party is firmly grounded on the ideals of social reformers Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj, Mahatma Jyotiba Phule and Dr B R Ambedkar

Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party's (NCP) Maharashtra unit chief Jayant Patil on Wednesday said since the party was in power for a long time, little emphasis was given to the principles on which it was built as the focus was on power, reported news agency PTI.

Addressing party workers on the first day of the NCP's two-day conclave at Shirdi in Ahmednagar district, Jayant Patil said the party is firmly grounded on the ideals of social reformers Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj, Mahatma Jyotiba Phule and Dr B R Ambedkar, reported PTI.

"Pawar saheb built this party based on ideals, but since we were in power for a long time, we ignored the ideals and focused on power," he said, reported PTI.

"When we were in power, we gave little emphasis to the thought of focusing on ideals which is why some people got attracted to different principles without giving any thought to it," Patil said, in an apparent dig at the Ajit Pawar-led group of the NCP, reported PTI.

He said 2024 will be a year of struggle and urged party workers to fight this ideological battle, reported PTI.

Founded by Sharad Pawar in 1999, the NCP was in power in Maharashtra until 2014 since the party's formation. After a gap of five years, the party again became a part of the state government in 2019 with Uddhav Thackeray helming the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) dispensation till its collapse in June 2022, reported PTI.

The NCP was split in July last year after senior party leader Ajit Pawar and eight other MLAs of the party joined the Eknath Shinde-led government of which the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is also a part, reported PTI.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra cabinet minister Chhagan Bhujbal said looking at the current atmosphere in the country, he is confident that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will get another term in office after the Lok Sabha polls due in a few months.

Asked about seat-sharing among the ruling allies BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) in the state for the Lok Sabha polls, Bhujbal told reporters here that leaders from the three parties will sit together and decide on it.

"Looking at the wave and the results of elections in some states, everywhere the wind is blowing in favour of Narendra Modi saheb. I am confident that PM Modi saheb will again become the prime minister in 2024," he said.

"In the subsequent Maharashtra assembly elections (due later this year), the chief minister will be from Mahayuti (ruling alliance)," the NCP leader said, expressing confidence that they will win the state polls.

(With inputs from PTI)