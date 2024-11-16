Six Dehradun students killed after speeding car hits truck

The car rammed into the truck from behind and the six died on the spot, Circle Officer (City) Neeraj Semwal said

Wreckage of the vehicle after the collision on Tuesday. Pic/PTI

Six students were killed and another was seriously injured when their car collided with a truck in Dehradun in the early hours of Tuesday (November 12). The collision, which reduced the car to a mangled wreck, occurred around 1.30 am at the ONGC Chowk.

The car rammed into the truck from behind and the six died on the spot, Circle Officer (City) Neeraj Semwal said. Following the incident, Uttarakhand Director General of Police (DGP) Abhinav Kumar has directed the superintendents of police of all the 13 districts to take effective legal action to control road accidents.

