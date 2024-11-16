Breaking News
Six Dehradun students killed after speeding car hits truck

Updated on: 16 November,2024 07:45 AM IST  |  Dehradun
The car rammed into the truck from behind and the six died on the spot, Circle Officer (City) Neeraj Semwal said

Wreckage of the vehicle after the collision on Tuesday. Pic/PTI

Six students were killed and another was seriously injured when their car collided with a truck in Dehradun in the early hours of Tuesday (November 12). The collision, which reduced the car to a mangled wreck, occurred around 1.30 am at the ONGC Chowk. 


The car rammed into the truck from behind and the six died on the spot, Circle Officer (City) Neeraj Semwal said. Following the incident, Uttarakhand Director General of Police (DGP) Abhinav Kumar  has directed the superintendents of police of all the 13 districts to take effective legal action to control road accidents.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


