×
Breaking News
Mumbai: Now, eastern suburbs stare at bridge mess!
Mehrauli murder case: Aftab used nail, hammer to break Walkar’s joints
Mumbai: Kandivli hospital to become major learning hub
Bengali actor Aindrila Sharma loses battle to brain stroke, dies at 24
Maharashtra reports 78 new Covid-19 cases, active tally now 811
5 killed, 18 injured in shooting at gay nightclub in Colorado
Home > News > India News > Article > Six members of family found dead in Rajasthan cops launch probe

Six members of family found dead in Rajasthan, cops launch probe

Updated on: 21 November,2022 02:20 PM IST  |  Udaipur
PTI |

Top

Prima facie, it appears that the family head killed his children and wife. He then allegedly killed himself by hanging, the police said

Six members of family found dead in Rajasthan, cops launch probe

Representational Pic


A couple and their four children were found dead at their house in Rajasthan's Udaipur district on Monday, police said.


Prima facie, it appears that the family head Pappu Gameti murdered the children and wife and then committed suicide by hanging himself in Jhadoli village, they said.



Also Read: Odisha: Three killed, seven injured as goods train derails; ex-gratia announced


The bodies of the man and three children were found hanging while the bodies of his wife and a child were lying on the bed, police said.

A team from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) and dog squad have reached the spot and evidence collection is underway.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Are you a Twitter user?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
rajasthan news india national news Crime News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK