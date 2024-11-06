Breaking News
Home > News > India News > Article > SpiceJet expands domestic network with eight new flights

SpiceJet expands domestic network with eight new flights

Updated on: 06 November,2024 12:16 PM IST  |  New Delhi

SpiceJet announces the launch of eight new domestic flights starting November 15, connecting key cities like Jaipur, Varanasi, Amritsar, Ahmedabad, and Pune, further strengthening its network.

SpiceJet expands domestic network with eight new flights

Representational Pic

 SpiceJet has unveiled plans to expand its domestic network with the addition of eight new flights, set to launch on November 15, 2024.


In a statement released on Wednesday, the airline revealed that the new routes will establish connectivity between Jaipur and Varanasi, Amritsar, and Ahmedabad, while also connecting Ahmedabad to Pune. This expansion follows the airline's recent introduction of 32 new flights in October, which included two international routes between Delhi and Phuket.


Additionally, last month, SpiceJet commenced UDAN flights linking Shivamogga in Karnataka to Chennai and Hyderabad. The airline also introduced double daily flights between Chennai and Kochi, further enhancing connectivity across key regional and metropolitan cities, as per ANI.


"We are thrilled to announce the launch of new flights from Jaipur to Varanasi, Amritsar, and Ahmedabad, along with a connection between Ahmedabad and Pune. These new routes will offer greater flexibility and convenience for our passengers," said Debojo Maharshi, SpiceJet's Chief Business Officer.

He further emphasised, "These new flights reflect our continued commitment to meeting passenger demand in tier-II cities and beyond. With our expanded winter schedule, which includes both international and UDAN routes, we aim to offer greater convenience, affordability, and seamless travel experiences to our customers."

The new flights will be operated using SpiceJet’s 78-seater Q400 aircraft. Passengers can now book tickets for these flights through the airline's website, mobile app, and various online travel portals and travel agents.

In a separate development, SpiceJet received a significant boost on Monday when Acuite Ratings & Research Limited upgraded its long-term rating by four notches to 'B+' and its short-term rating to 'A4'. The agency also assigned a 'Stable' outlook to the airline, indicating positive financial health, according to ANI.

This move by SpiceJet demonstrates the airline's ongoing efforts to strengthen its presence within India’s domestic aviation sector, catering to an increasing demand for regional and metropolitan connectivity.

(With inputs from ANI) 

