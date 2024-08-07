Breaking News
Exclusive | Mumbai: Cyber fraud cases up from Rs 32 cr to Rs 753 cr in 2 years!
Mumbai: Pothole-free roads from Aug 18, thanks to Ganpati bappa
Thane to roll out electric double-decker buses: A first for the city!
Chikungunya cases surge in Juhu: Experts warn of growing numbers
Mumbai: Hospital staffer held for filming woman doctor in bathroom
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > India News > Article > Sports Minister to make statement in LS on Phogats Olympic disqualification

Sports Minister to make statement in LS on Phogat's Olympic disqualification

Updated on: 07 August,2024 02:51 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

The Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will address the disqualification of wrestler Vinesh Phogat at the Olympics in the Lok Sabha.

Sports Minister to make statement in LS on Phogat's Olympic disqualification

Vinesh Phogat

Listen to this article
Sports Minister to make statement in LS on Phogat's Olympic disqualification
x
00:00

Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will make a statement in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday on the disqualification of wrestler Vinesh Phogat at the Olympics, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal informed the House.


As the news of Phogat’s disqualification broke, Opposition MPs protested in the House during the Zero Hour demanding a statement from the government over the issue.



Some MPs also trooped into the Well of the House raising slogans demanding that the sports minister should answer.


As opposition MPs protested, Meghwal intervened and said the minister would make a statement in the House at 3 pm over the issue.

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi was then called to make his Zero Hour mentions.

As the LoP stood up to speak, some members from the treasury benches were on their feet, as it appeared Gandhi was also going to speak on Phogat's disqualification. However, Gandhi spoke on the landslide in Wayanad.

The ruckus died down as Gandhi spoke. The House later resumed discussion on the Finance Bill.

In a shocking turn of events, Phogat was on Wednesday disqualified from the Olympics after being found overweight ahead of her women's 50kg final here.

Phogat had scripted history by becoming the first Indian woman wrestler to reach the gold medal bout in the event on Tuesday night.

"She was found overweight by 100 gm this morning. The rules do not allow this and she has been disqualified," an Indian coach said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

PTI Vinesh Phogat Paris Olympics 2024 2024 Paris Olympics Indian Olympic Association India news national news delhi

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK