Sports Minister to make statement in LS on Phogat's Olympic disqualification

Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will make a statement in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday on the disqualification of wrestler Vinesh Phogat at the Olympics, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal informed the House.

As the news of Phogat’s disqualification broke, Opposition MPs protested in the House during the Zero Hour demanding a statement from the government over the issue.

Some MPs also trooped into the Well of the House raising slogans demanding that the sports minister should answer.

As opposition MPs protested, Meghwal intervened and said the minister would make a statement in the House at 3 pm over the issue.

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi was then called to make his Zero Hour mentions.

As the LoP stood up to speak, some members from the treasury benches were on their feet, as it appeared Gandhi was also going to speak on Phogat's disqualification. However, Gandhi spoke on the landslide in Wayanad.

The ruckus died down as Gandhi spoke. The House later resumed discussion on the Finance Bill.

In a shocking turn of events, Phogat was on Wednesday disqualified from the Olympics after being found overweight ahead of her women's 50kg final here.

Phogat had scripted history by becoming the first Indian woman wrestler to reach the gold medal bout in the event on Tuesday night.

"She was found overweight by 100 gm this morning. The rules do not allow this and she has been disqualified," an Indian coach said.

