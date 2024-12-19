Sri Sri Ravi Shankar to deliver keynote address at UN on first World Meditation Day

Recognised by the World Health Organization (WHO) as a significant self-care tool, meditation is proven to reduce stress and improve overall mental and physical health, the officials said

Spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar will deliver a keynote address at the inaugural session of the first-ever World Meditation Day at the United Nations headquarters, New York, marking a historic moment for the global meditation movement, officials said on Thursday.

India has made a monumental contribution to global wellness by leading the initiative to designate December 21 as World Meditation Day, a resolution unanimously adopted by the United Nations General Assembly, they said.

This landmark effort, spearheaded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government, reflects India’s dedication to sharing its ancient wisdom with the world, they said.

The date aligns with the beginning of Uttarayana in Indian tradition, an auspicious time of the year, and complements the International Day of Yoga celebrated on June 21, the officials said.

"Meditation, an ancient practice rooted in India's cultural and spiritual heritage, involves focusing one’s attention on the present moment using techniques such as mindfulness and concentrated thought. It fosters mental clarity, emotional calmness, and physical relaxation, serving as a powerful tool for personal well-being," a senior official said.

"Ravi Shankar will deliver the keynote address at the inaugural session of the first-ever World Meditation Day from the United Nations headquarters, New York, marking a historic moment for the global meditation movement.

"Through structured programs, scientific research, and humanitarian missions, he has showcased meditation's transformative power," the official added.

Recognised by the World Health Organization (WHO) as a significant self-care tool, meditation is proven to reduce stress and improve overall mental and physical health.

