According to Indian Railways officials, linen provided to the passengers during train journeys is washed in mechanised laundries/ washing facilities after every single use

Indian Railways in a bid to provide clean, hygienic, well ironed good quality linen/bedrolls to all passengers travelling in air-conditioned (AC) sleeper classes use the latest state-of-the-art technology for a good passenger experience, reported news agency ANI.

Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, CPRO of Northeast Frontier Railway said that blankets provided to passengers during train journeys are normally washed at least once a month and it gets further reduced to 15 days or further depending upon necessity, reported ANI.

"An additional bed sheet is also provided in the bedroll kit to each AC passenger - one for spreading over the berth and second to use as cover to the blanket. Reservation against cancellation (RAC) passengers are also provided with complete linen set at par with other bone-fide passengers travelling in the coach. The temperature of the AC coaches is kept around 24 degrees centigrade so that it would not require a blanket and a bed sheet is more than sufficient. Northeast Frontier Railway has also taken several steps to provide clean linen/bedrolls to passengers. Several state-of-the-art laundry care centres are functioning at important locations spreading all over NF Railway," Kapinjal Kishore Sharma said, reported ANI.

He further said that another new laundry care centre has been set up at Guwahati which has a production capacity of 16,000 bedroll packets per day.

"This will cater for the growing linen requirements of Guwahati-based trains. The state-of-the-art laundry at Guwahati is a tunnel-based system that has numerous features, including the capability to handle large volumes of linen while optimising usage of water, power, steam and chemicals along with automatic transfer to subsequent stages. Indian Railways has taken several initiatives to provide clean and hygienic bedrolls for the comfort and safety of passengers during train journeys. Railways initiatives also include the procurement of new linen sets with improved Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) specifications that have tighter tolerances to ensure better quality. Mechanized laundries have been set up to ensure the supply of clean and hygienic linen sets, standard machines and branded chemicals are used for washing of linen items and Whito - -meters are used to check the quality of washed linen items. Moreover, war - rooms have been established at zonal headquarters and divisional levels to monitor and take prompt action on complaints lodged on the Rail Madad portal including complaints on linen & bedroll. With these practices in place, the railways aim to enhance the comfort and safety of passengers," Kapinjal Kishore Sharma said, reported ANI.

He also said that Indian Railways has also emphasized improvement in logistics for storing, transportation, loading and unloading including Eco - Friendly packaging of bedrolls. The blankets used in Indian Railways, as per current specifications, are lighter, easy to wash and provide good insulation to passengers for an overall comfortable journey experience.

"It is also to be mentioned that no used and unwashed linen, under any circumstances is provided to the passengers during the train journey," the CPRO of Northeast Frontier Railway said, reported ANI.

(With inputs from ANI)