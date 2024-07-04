Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday affirmed that the central government is making efforts to normalise the situation in the north-eastern state of Manipur

Supriya Sule. File Pic

Listen to this article Still not satisfied with efforts unless there's 100 pc peace: Supriya Sule on Manipur violence x 00:00

Nationalist Congress Party – Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP) leader and Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule on Thursday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over Manipur violence and his speech in the Rajya Sabha about the efforts being made to normalise the situation in the violence-hit state, reported news agency ANI.

Slamming PM Modi over Manipur violence, Sule said that they are still not satisfied with the efforts unless there is 100 per cent peace in the violence-hit state.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We are still not satisfied unless there is 100 per cent peace. Women are crying, children are devastated, family are distraught. How can you have peace of mind? Is Manipur not a part of India? Why is Manipur being ignored?" the NCP-SP leader said, reported ANI.

When asked about whether PM Modi should visit Manipur or not, Sule said, "We would be delighted if PM Modi goes to Manipur. We are sending a signal that we are serious and committed to Manipur because it is a part of India. How can you ignore a state?," reported ANI.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday affirmed that the central government is making efforts to normalise the situation in the north-eastern state of Manipur, which has been witnessing ethnic violence since last year. The Prime Minister was replying to the debate on 'Motion of Thanks' on the President's address in the Rajya Sabha, reported ANI.

"The government is continuously making efforts to normalise the situation in Manipur. More than 11,000 FIRs have been registered and over 500 people arrested. Incidents of violence are continuously reducing in Manipur," PM Modi said, reported ANI.

"Today, schools, colleges, offices and other institutions are open in the state. The Central and the State govt are talking to all stakeholders to restore peace", he added.

The NCP-SP leader also attacked the central government over former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's arrest asserting that it's sad that for "selfish reasons of elections and votes injustice has been done to the people of the country," reported ANI.

"I am really happy that Hemant Soren is out of jail. Now, we are waiting for his oath and also waiting for Arvind Kejriwal to come out. Two CMs in this country are jailed for what with no data, misuse of power. It's really sad that for selfish reasons of elections and votes, they have done injustice to the people of the country, especially with those on such constitutional posts," she said, reported ANI.

Meanwhile, Jharkhand CM Champai Soren resigned from the post just five months after taking the oath, setting the ball rolling for Hemant Soren to again take over the role and said that the ruling alliance had chosen Hemant Soren as the leader, reported ANI.

Earlier on February 2, Champai Soren took oath as the Chief Minister of Jharkhand in the Raj Bhavan.

Hemant Soren was released from the Birsa Munda Jail on June 28 after nearly five months following bail from Jharkhand High Court in a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam. He had resigned as Chief Minister before his arrest on January 31.

(With inputs from ANI)