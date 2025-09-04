The Supreme Court raised serious concern over devastating floods in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir, and Punjab, noting illegal felling of trees as a key cause. The bench of CJI BR Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran issued notices to the Centre, NDMA, NHAI, and state governments, stressing the urgent need for balanced development.

As reported by news agency ANI, a bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran said that ‘it was a serious matter’ while referring to videos of vast numbers of timber logs washed down the hills by floodwaters in Himachal Pradesh.

Considering the alarming situation in the northern region of India, the Supreme Court of India has expressed serious concern about the flooding on Tuesday. While taking cognisance of the floods in Himachal Pradesh , Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab, the apex court observed that there is illegal felling of trees in the hills.

Considering the alarming situation in the northern region of India, the Supreme Court of India has expressed serious concern about the flooding on Tuesday. While taking cognisance of the floods in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab, the apex court observed that there is illegal felling of trees in the hills.

As reported by news agency ANI, a bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran said that ‘it was a serious matter’ while referring to videos of vast numbers of timber logs washed down the hills by floodwaters in Himachal Pradesh.

The Supreme Court bench also issued notices to the Centre through the Ministries of Environment and Jal Shakti, the National Disaster Management Authority, NHAI, and the states of Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Jammu and Kashmir in view of the flash floods that have destroyed infrastructure and have also caused loss of lives.

While the apex court has now posted the matter for hearing after two weeks, the condition across Jammu Kashmir, Punjab, Uttarakhand, and now Delhi still looks critical.

CJI Gavai, while asserting about the matter, said that, "We have seen unprecedented landslides and floods in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Punjab. From the media reports, it is also noted that during the flood, a huge number of wooden logs were flowing around. Prima facie, it appears that there has been illegal felling of the trees, which has been going on uphill," as cited by news agency ANI.

The bench further said that, “We are seeing the pictures of Punjab; the entire fields and villages are eradicated. Development has to be balanced.”

The apex court also asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to take note of the issue, adding that it appears a "grave issue", referring to the fact that proper action should be taken by the government authorities in order to make conditions better.

The bench emphasised that, "SG, please take note of this. It appears as a serious issue. A large number of wooden logs were seen to be falling around, and it shows illegal felling of trees," as per ANI.

In reply to the Supreme Court’s statement, the Solicitor General replied that he will speak to the Secretary of the Environment Ministry and the chief secretaries on the issue.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said, "We have interfered with nature so much that now nature is giving back now," as cited by news agency ANI.

(With inputs from ANI)